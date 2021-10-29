Kwasniewski was the first former communist to be directly elected president of an Eastern European country since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Being ex-communists, he and his prime minister, Leszek Miller, worked all the harder to be seen as the responsible custodians of Poland's most important alliance. As Kwasniewski put it, acquiescing to Bush's ask "was part of a bigger game." But the Poles had conditions: First, Miller demanded that the CIA sign a memorandum guaranteeing a certain level of treatment for the detainees. The CIA refused. Miller was worried about the legality of operating a secret prison on Polish soil. He hadn't notified parliament. ("There's nothing in writing," Miller complained to American officials. "I am out here on my own.") So, second, the Poles needed to make sure that the CIA would keep the program an absolute secret. This, the CIA promised.