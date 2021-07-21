The point Wohlleben is making is that we are fully equipped to flourish in nature because we are nature. Our evolutionary history, no less than that of trees, has fitted humans to live in forests, grasslands and other wild places. That is why a walk in the woods lowers our blood pressure, brightens our mood and strengthens the functioning of our immune system. We feel at home there. Wohlleben cites research showing that even a dozen trees planted in a residential neighborhood can extend the life span of residents by more than a year, compared with individuals who dwell on treeless streets.