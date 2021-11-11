From this nighttime exterior, just a week before the 2020 presidential election, we cut to a flashback: Barrett’s breakneck rise, boosted by an alliance of the Scalia-loving Federalist Society and the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a power base of the Christian right. “Keep in mind that your legal career is but a means to an end,” Barrett exhorted in a graduation address to the Class of 2006 at Notre Dame Law School, where she studied and served on the faculty. That end, she explained, is “building the kingdom of God.”
For a liberal audience, Greenhouse’s prologue reads a bit like a horror story. We briefly visit Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death bed, where, six weeks shy of the election, the revered liberal justice declared her “fervent wish” not to be replaced until a new president (presumably Joe Biden) was sworn in — a wish she surely suspected would go unfulfilled.
“Was it just possible,” Greenhouse asks at the introduction’s climax, “that historians of the future would judge this year to have been the dawn of the Trump Court?” As Greenhouse understands, years will pass before the answer to that chilling and provocative question becomes clear. But her new book, “Justice on the Brink,” provides a meaty, often scintillating and sometimes scary start. In a crisp 240 pages of text, Greenhouse guides us from the close of the 2020 Supreme Court term, when Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to be on top of his centrist, consensus-building game, siding with the majority on a stunning 51 of 53 signed opinions, through the year that followed, when the court’s configuration was upended by Ginsburg’s exit and Barrett’s entrance.
Greenhouse is a virtuoso of SCOTUS analysis. The scope of her institutional knowledge allows her to infuse the discussion of any given oral argument or grant of certiorari (the court’s acceptance of a case) with context drawn from decades’ worth of relevant case law and statutory history. She adds texture with brief character sketches of current and former justices, even a salient appeals court judge here and there.
It’s a dazzling feat, especially considering the quick turnaround time for publication. Granted, readers outside the rarefied world of appellate litigation may find some passages a steep climb. That’s not a criticism; digging into the judicial and legislative history that has brought us to where we are today on essential issues like voting rights is a key component of “the work” that thoughtful activists have been correctly warning we need to do. With the stakes for individual constitutional rights and even American democracy as high as they are right now, it behooves us to follow the details wherein the proverbial devil lies, and Greenhouse has the skill to help readers do exactly that.
Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, a case about whether a federally funded Catholic social-service agency could be required to accept same-sex couples as foster parents, provides her a vehicle to discuss the court’s shifting interpretation of the First Amendment’s free exercise (of religion) clause. With an analysis that wraps in cases spanning 150 years on religions from the Mormon Church to Santeria, Greenhouse shows how the court may be creeping toward the outcome sought by the Becket Fund and others on the religious right: turning the free exercise clause into a shield protecting believers from government interference.
The court’s considerations of the Affordable Care Act, coronavirus mandates and a steady flow of 11th-hour death penalty appeals are handled with similar breadth and dexterity.
Greenhouse’s ability to place the specifics of a dispute in broader context is put to its best use in her exploration of the term’s major voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. As in so many Supreme Court cases, the questions on the table may initially appear narrow: Could Arizona lawfully make it a crime for someone to collect and deliver other voters’ completed mail-in ballots? And could that state lawfully throw out the entire ballot of someone who voted in the wrong precinct — even discarding their votes in statewide races for which the voter is clearly eligible?
Both provisions have a disproportionate impact on racial minorities. The mail-in collection ban disadvantages those who live on Indian reservations where there are few nearby post offices, and the wrong-precinct rule places a larger burden on Black, Latino and Native American communities because precinct lines there are redrawn more frequently. Those disparities in racial impact led the reliably liberal U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to rule that the Arizona practices were a violation of the Voting Rights Act.
And here’s where Greenhouse gets justifiably granular. Until 2013, she explains, most major race-related elections disputes centered on the Voting Rights Act’s Section 5, which required any new electoral practice in a state with a history of discrimination at the polls to be “pre-cleared” by the Justice Department. But that section was dismantled by the pivotal Shelby County v. Holder ruling (which Ginsburg famously — and accurately — warned was equivalent to “throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet”).
Today, Greenhouse tells us, the key action lies in Section 2, which applies to all states and bars any practice that “results in a denial or abridgement of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color.” The issue before the court now was actually a big one: What should be the standard for determining when a state has run afoul of Section 2? Must there be intentional discrimination, or can a practice be discarded simply because it has discriminatory effect?
Greenhouse leads us through a play-by-play of the Brnovich oral argument, conducted over the phone because of pandemic restrictions (the justices don’t Zoom, apparently). Justice Elena Kagan dives right in, asking Michael Carvin, the lawyer for the Arizona Republicans, whether it would be a Section 2 violation for a state to drop early voting on Sundays, given that Black voters go to the polls on Sundays 10 times more than White voters do. Carvin sees no problem with skipping the Sunday vote. Later, when Barrett asks Carvin why Republicans want to keep the wrong-precinct rule, his answer is telling. “Politics is a zero-sum game,” says the experienced Supreme Court litigator, “and every extra vote they get through unlawful interpretation of Section 2 hurts us.”
“It was a street fight for votes,” Greenhouse writes, “and the meaning the Supreme Court would give to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 would determine the winner.” With the future of fair access to polls for Black and Brown voters on the line, that stark description plays as a cliffhanger.
At this point, the book’s strictly chronological structure presents a dilemma. If a suspenseful oral argument scene leaves one eager to learn — or be reminded of — a case’s outcome, one is left with the options of waiting until the June-July chapter at the book’s end, skipping ahead or consulting the Internet. (Reader, I Googled.)
A few chapters later, as the court’s first post-Ginsburg term wraps, there’s a temptation to say that things could’ve been worse for the left. Barrett did not use her first months on the bench to sweep aside the Affordable Care Act, as some Democrats had predicted in her confirmation hearing. The court’s majority thwarted the Becket Fund’s invitation to use Fulton v. City of Philadelphia to overturn precedent in favor of an expanded reading of the free exercise clause. And Democrats’ worst nightmare — Trump’s newly installed justices using their fresh power to overturn his opponent’s legitimate electoral victory — did not materialize.
So should we conclude that all the talk of Barrett as the right’s “chosen one” and of a court “on the brink” was overblown? That, I fear, would be an overly optimistic read of the year Greenhouse documents. Just because Trump is frustrated with “his” justices, that doesn’t mean those who oppose him can rest easy. It’s the ghastly sleight of hand that is a hallmark of Trumpism: While we’re distracted by worst-case scenarios that don’t quite happen, pillars of justice and democracy can still erode — subtly but surely.
The court’s final opinion of the term was Brnovich, a 6-to-3 decision written by Samuel Alito. The majority upheld the two Arizona election laws that had been challenged under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, dismissing the closing of polls on Sundays, when so many Black citizens traditionally vote, and the wholesale discarding of ballots cast in the wrong precinct as “mere inconvenience.” For those wishing to challenge election rules that place an undue burden on non-White voters, conservatives on the court have once again raised the bar higher.
Greenhouse’s introductory question about whether a SCOTUS with three Trump appointees ultimately evolves into the Trump court still looms. If it keeps you up at night, that’s because it should.
Justice on the Brink
The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve Months That Transformed the Supreme Court
By Linda Greenhouse
Random House. 300 pp. $28