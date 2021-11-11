“Was it just possible,” Greenhouse asks at the introduction’s climax, “that historians of the future would judge this year to have been the dawn of the Trump Court?” As Greenhouse understands, years will pass before the answer to that chilling and provocative question becomes clear. But her new book, “Justice on the Brink,” provides a meaty, often scintillating and sometimes scary start. In a crisp 240 pages of text, Greenhouse guides us from the close of the 2020 Supreme Court term, when Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to be on top of his centrist, consensus-building game, siding with the majority on a stunning 51 of 53 signed opinions, through the year that followed, when the court’s configuration was upended by Ginsburg’s exit and Barrett’s entrance.