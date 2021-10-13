Brady, still a superstar at 44, is confident, affable and driven by slights. Those traits endured even as his personality underwent a quirky evolution, shaped in part by the unavoidable fame his success brought. He surrenders to his celebrity — not so much basking in its glow but determining that the only way to live is to dedicate himself fully to the calling that shapes his identity. He long suppressed his ego to help make his football relationships work: He took pay cuts so the Patriots could sign better players around him, and he took grief from Belichick so teammates knew that nobody was above criticism. Every choice, including the restrictive diet he adopted, was made with a 100-yard focus. The cost of his discipline was an inconsistent presence with family and friends.