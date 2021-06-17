While Olivia Laing does not directly touch upon the coronavirus until the closing pages of her new book, “Everybody,” she widely interrogates the pressing questions of what counts as freedom. She investigates how privileges of rank and identity bind us and bring us both pleasure and hardship, and help determine what kind of freedom is viable on a planet struggling with rising authoritarianism and looming climactic catastrophe.
Laing’s previous books reveal her intense preoccupation with freedom. Her work skates freestyle from art criticism to memoir to fiction, resisting stylistic boundaries to realize a kind of anarchic, authorial freedom. Her novel “Crudo” is a tale of love in a time of rising fascism. Arch, cracking with energetic, even contemptuous asperity, it is a world apart from “Everybody.” Her new book, by contrast, brims with empathy. Never condescending or unkind, Laing explores the experiences of those crushed by feckless cruelty, shaken by cancer, or crazed by their impulses to eke out possibility, meaning and joy — all to achieve a semblance of freedom.
She describes growing up in a gay household in Margaret Thatcher’s Britain. She marched against Section 28, “a homophobic law that forbade schools from teaching ‘the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relation.’ ” Later, she joined protests against new roads that posed environmental threats. In her 30s, she took an extended sojourn in New York, which provided the spark for her luminous memoir, “The Lonely City: Adventures in the Art of Being Alone.”
Getting free, Laing shows, is never straightforward. “Everybody” explores the biographies of visual artists, novelists, psychologists, feminists and civil rights activists who have tried, in various ways, to be free. Agnes Martin, Susan Sontag, Kathy Acker, the Marquis de Sade, Andrea Dworkin, Ana Mendieta, Bayard Rustin, Philip Guston, Nina Simone and others figure in these essays. All strove, Laing shows, to transcend bindings — gender roles, political repression, Jim Crow, the diktats of taste or class, or even genocide.
A presiding saint for Laing is the controversial psychotherapist Wilhelm Reich. A disciple of Freud and a Weimar-era radical and reformer, Reich is known now mostly as the inventor of the orgone accumulator: a wooden cell, slightly larger than a phone booth, in which one sits to heal by taking in universal energies. Hunted by Nazis, his books consigned to the pyre, Reich fled to the United States only to be hounded again by a censorious American health bureaucracy. The Food and Drug Administration questioned his claims about the orgone accumulator and believed that the device was a cover for more illicit activities. The FDA even burned copies of Reich’s books it deemed dangerous in the “only nationally-sanctioned book burning in American history,” Laing asserts. She paints Reich as fighting against sundry repressions — a conservative medical academy, Brownshirts (or bureaucrats) — that kept him from being free. He was ultimately jailed for violating an injunction against shipping his device and his literature across state lines and died in a Pennsylvania prison.
In excavating various constraints on freedom, Laing sometimes groups individuals in a single essay to probe the similar hurdles they faced. Sontag and Acker are paired by cancer as the body’s betrayal; Rustin, Guston and Simone struggled against the violence of racial segregation. Laing teases out similarities and contrasts that deliver sizzling insights.
She isn’t interested in pronouncing who has it “right” — freedom is no simple, single thing. There are many ways of getting free and of fouling it up. Her observation on the interconnectedness of the body’s ecosystem also applies to her perspective on the journey toward freedom: It is “a network of dazzling complexity, in which any intervention would set off an inexorable cascade of reactions.”
Her subjects thus imagine freedom as a counterpoint to whatever forces hold them down. Each arrives at a version of freedom that surmounts the original constraints. Getting free, Laing warns, can bring a violation of someone else — as was the case with the Marquis de Sade, who violently and sexually abused many in his quest to be free. And freedom realized can result in new constraints: The environmental protests of Laing’s youth prompted the Tories, for example, to seek new police powers — the sort used in March to crack down on women protesting on London’s Clapham Common against the police’s failure to staunch rape and sexual violence.
Laing has written a piercing book. That she has no final answer to the problem of freedom does not detract from her achievement. Indeed, she encourages us all to ask new questions to discover how it feels, and what it means, to be free — queries that are as vital as they are resistant to any single answer.
Everybody
A Book about Freedom
By Olivia Laing
Norton.
908 pp. $26.95