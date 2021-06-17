A presiding saint for Laing is the controversial psychotherapist Wilhelm Reich. A disciple of Freud and a Weimar-era radical and reformer, Reich is known now mostly as the inventor of the orgone accumulator: a wooden cell, slightly larger than a phone booth, in which one sits to heal by taking in universal energies. Hunted by Nazis, his books consigned to the pyre, Reich fled to the United States only to be hounded again by a censorious American health bureaucracy. The Food and Drug Administration questioned his claims about the orgone accumulator and believed that the device was a cover for more illicit activities. The FDA even burned copies of Reich’s books it deemed dangerous in the “only nationally-sanctioned book burning in American history,” Laing asserts. She paints Reich as fighting against sundry repressions — a conservative medical academy, Brownshirts (or bureaucrats) — that kept him from being free. He was ultimately jailed for violating an injunction against shipping his device and his literature across state lines and died in a Pennsylvania prison.