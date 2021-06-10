Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and the author of “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” has written: “Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.” My own “worst thing” — an incident shaped by childhood trauma — did not come to define me, thanks in large part to my race and class privilege. The men in “Right Here, Right Now,” by contrast, are indelibly defined by their worst thing (or, at least, the thing for which they were convicted), even as they show remarkable courage, kindness and empathy in their lives. No matter how heinous their crimes, it’s hard to leave these stories without a greater understanding of our collective humanity — that we are all broken, albeit unequally so. As Stevenson reminds us: “We have all hurt someone and have been hurt.” Most of us, however, don’t end up on death row.