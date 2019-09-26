Deputy editor, Talent Network

Jenny Rogers is deputy editor of the Talent Network at The Washington Post.

Dead Blondes and Bad Mothers By Sady Doyle Melville House. 352 pp. $16.99

In 1895, an Irish man named Michael Cleary became convinced that his wife, Bridget, had been replaced by a fairy. Superstition around fairies lingered in rural Ireland then, and Cleary recruited Bridget’s family to help drive out this mischief-making changeling.

As Sady Doyle tells it in her new book, “Dead Blondes and Bad Mothers,” what ensued was a hellish, sadistic sort of exorcism, which ended with Cleary lighting his wife on fire.

What should we make of a horrible story like Bridget Cleary’s? It’s not one of miscarried justice or societal indifference: Nine people stood trial in her death, Cleary served 15 years in prison, and the murder drew widespread attention in Europe and the United States. It could be a story about what can happen when superstition collides with mental illness: Modern psychiatrists have suggested that Cleary experienced a psychotic disorder that produced a powerful delusion.

But it’s certainly not a story that tells us anything about how men view women or about contemporary relationships. Yet Doyle asserts that “you can look to Michael Cleary to see how well men handle being denied.”

Doyle makes use of this approach often in her book, which takes a broad look at the way individuals and cultures both fear and demonize women and mothers. She plucks hideous stories, real and fictional, from different eras and tries to connect them to the condition of modern women, with varying levels of success. Women, Doyle argues, have always been seen as monsters; female sexuality and reproduction are also monstrous and fearsome and something to be controlled. Her examples from the ancient world (the Babylonian story of sea serpent Tiamat, who gives birth to monsters) are assigned equal weight to those of today (Laci Peterson, the California woman murdered by her husband in 2002). Doyle pulls from literature, film, history, current events and poetry (entirely too often), writing with such flair you almost don’t notice how tenuous these connections are.

Doyle’s analysis of “The Exorcist,” for example, convincingly links plot points and scenes from the film with the fear and revulsion many cultures have had for menstruation and sexual awakening in pubescent girls — the possessed, preteen Regan is shown masturbating with a crucifix and bleeding from her vagina, moments generally regarded as the film’s most horrifying. Her analysis of real-life exorcisms, though, misses the mark. The story of Anneliese Michel, a young Bavarian girl who believed herself to be possessed, is shocking — after failed medical and psychiatric treatment in the 1970s, she underwent 67 exorcism attempts at the hands of local priests. Anneliese eventually starved to death but not before immense suffering: genuflecting until she broke her knees, eating insects, drinking her own urine.

Like the story of Bridget Cleary, Anneliese’s contributes little to our understanding of how cultures view women. The Catholic Church, Doyle points out, has seen an explosion in requests for exorcisms, most of them coming from women, but she doesn’t provide evidence that the church was more receptive to Michel’s petition for exorcism because she was female or that there was anything particularly gendered about the ordeal. Does the church treat requests from women differently from those of men? I don’t know. And I don’t know why Doyle spends significant time mining irrelevant history and literature when so much present-day fodder gets glancing treatment.

Doyle is much stronger when she gets contemporary, especially about film. I relished a passage about how “Jurassic Park” is secretly a feminist text, where the gender-fluid dinosaurs possess the power of female reproduction and easily defy their patriarchal masters. “Repression is futile,” Doyle writes. “Once the fences have broken down, and the archaic mother is out of her pen and eating Jeeps, ‘victory’ doesn’t consist of killing her, let along re-caging her. ‘Victory’ is just getting off the island and out of her way.” (Doyle concludes, in one of the book’s many funny lines, “I am Woman. You there, in the Jeep: hear me roar.”)

She’s also particularly sharp when discussing the current fascination with true crime as depicted in film and podcasts, a phenomenon that has come under some criticism for glamorizing killers or erasing victims, many of whom are women. Women are reasonably drawn to the genre, Doyle says, just as they were drawn to Gothic novels two centuries ago or to movies like “Scream” in the 1990s. Such entertainment “provided a rare public forum through which women could discuss the day-to-day dangers they faced. No other genre was so focused on the evil men do to the women in their lives.”

Despite the occasionally exploitative nature of true crime, “why wouldn’t women be obsessed with figuring out sexual violence,” Doyle asks, “when that violence governs so much of our lives?” She cites a study of Amazon reviews, which showed that “women were particularly drawn to true crime stories that included a trick to survival . . . suggesting women may look to true crime for safety tips.”

But throughout the book, when I wasn’t nodding along in agreement, I was often raising my eyebrows at her assertions — about what “we” think or what “men” do. A few lines are plain silly. “Men must be free to sleep with women, and women must not be free to sleep with men. Or with other women, or with anyone, except for the lucky fellow who’s purchased the right to impregnate her. (This, admittedly, puts a very sinister spin on engagement ring commercials: a diamond is forever.)” I don’t even know where to start with this passage, except to say that that particular slogan is far from the most sinister thing associated with the diamond industry.

It feels almost mean-spirited to quibble too much with Doyle’s book, which is more cri de coeur than rigorous study. But Doyle displays too much sharp thinking and wit elsewhere in “Dead Blondes” to let her off the hook for the weaker parts. And women don’t need to read a Coleridge poem or a story about a Bavarian exorcism to know that some men hate women and want to hurt them. They need only flip on the news, or turn to a local obituaries page, for evidence of that.