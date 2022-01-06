GOP activists’ greatest ire was reserved for Republicans who had the temerity to certify results that conflicted with Trump’s “big lie.” Whether or not you voted for the president, acknowledging reality made you a Never Trumper. After years of fomenting outrage against the system, the Republican Party was reaping the whirlwind: a new generation of candidates dedicated to a false narrative, and a set of aggressive, organized and often armed grass-roots allies who believed that one party should be purged of any dissidents and the other destroyed. In Delco, the disorderly poll watcher Stenstrom, now teamed up with a Facebook-savvy activist named Leah Hoopes, saw every responsible move by fellow Republicans as betrayal. The two concluded, in Bowden and Teague’s words, that “it was all a sham” — “that, at least in their corner of Pennsylvania, every vote, every government policy, every appointment, every government contract, was prearranged and that, in essence, everybody in power was corrupt.”