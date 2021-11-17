Blain is forthright in acknowledging complexities like these, but nonetheless she uses modern terms such as “intersectionality,” “reproductive rights” and “racial capitalism” to describe Hamer’s philosophy and its legacy. Yet one gets the sense that these terms don’t entirely capture Hamer’s core concerns. Hamer also claimed that no one had ever told her she had the right to vote before the pivotal 1962 church meeting, but in fact she had already been assisting the local NAACP. Hamer remains beguiling and in many ways elusive — as she was even to those of her own era who took her authenticity at face value.