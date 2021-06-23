The process of becoming and self-discovery is just as harrowing and cruel as it is beautiful and full of joy and wonder. There are moments when you wince and wish you could protect young Ashley from an unkind world; reassure her that she is beautiful, special and innocent; and keep her safe from the brutal experiences of physical and sexual violence. When she finds out at an early age that Santa Claus is not real, you want to give her more time to be a child who believes there is magic in the world. You want to tell her that it does matter when she hurts and that she deserves apologies she will never receive. When she is raped by a boy from her school in the shed at her house, she describes floating away, out of her body, and being unable to let herself back inside. You want to gently take her hand and help her to find her way back to herself.