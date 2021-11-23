Karl prides himself on his scoops, which have gotten lots of play in the media, but even more valuable is his coolheaded narrative. He explains the divisions within Trump’s camp on election night and the ensuing chaos that resulted when Rudy Giuliani and his entourage — otherwise known by others in the Trump circle as “the crazies” — began alleging a vast global conspiracy of voter fraud that supposedly involved Cuba, China, Spain, Venezuela, George Soros, Germany and CIA Director Gina Haspel, as well as Dominion and Smartmatic, makers of voting systems. Karl shows how these lies, distortions, falsehoods and, in his words, “wacky” conspiracy theories not only lacked merit but were also utterly fantastic. At times, Karl blames this bedlam on the people around Trump rather than the president himself. But it was Trump who abruptly fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper via tweet on Nov. 9, throwing the Pentagon into chaos, and it was Trump who embraced the support of QAnon adherents such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who urged him to fight on. The overwhelming evidence gathered in “Betrayal” is that Trump sought out and promoted the views of incompetent, unqualified and unhinged people because they satisfied his authoritarian impulses and his personal pursuit of power.