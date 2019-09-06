

Between now and the Iowa caucuses, The Washington Post is running occasional first-person notes from influential Democratic activists and party fixtures in early primary and caucus states about developments in the presidential campaign. This week, we asked what issue they’d like to hear the Democratic candidates talk about more.

Lucas Meyer, New Hampshire

President of the New Hampshire Young Democrats

Considering the dire implications of doing nothing, the extremely short timeline we’ve placed ourselves on to fix it and the devastation that is already being felt, candidates cannot talk enough about their plans to fight climate change. Right here in New Hampshire, we’ve seen over $1 billion in damages from extreme weather events; by 2050, thousands of Granite Staters will be at risk of flooding and heat waves. It doesn’t matter where you live — climate change is going to affect your life. Every single candidate must boldly and aggressively lay out their plans to stop the climate crisis. At the same time, solving the problem presents a huge opportunity to revolutionize our economy with clean energy. That is why young voters are so drawn to the Green New Deal: It’s a positive outlook about our potential future, rather than the dystopia we often expect. In New Hampshire, we have almost 1,000 solar jobs and over 11,000 energy efficiency jobs.

Gilda Cobb-Hunter, South Carolina

State House of Representatives member from Orangeburg

I’d like to hear them talk more about their specific plans to lift people out of poverty and close the income gap. This is a meaningful message that I think will resonate with those who have not voted in the past — and it may be enough to bring them out to vote in 2020. Getting nonvoters out will be the key to a higher turnout, which will allow Democrats to maintain control of the House, capture the Senate, and help other down-ballot state and local races. Forget trying to convince Trump voters to vote Democratic; instead, focus like a laser on those who have chosen for whatever reason not to vote in the past.

Peter Hoe Burling, New Hampshire

Former member of the state Senate

I’d like to hear how the Democratic candidates feel about the people with whom they share the primary stage. To me, they seem one of the most qualified groupings of Americans I’ve ever seen. How do they feel, and if each of them became president, would they turn to each other as part of the effort to fix the mess that Trumpian politics have put us in?

Linda Nelson, Iowa

Former chairwoman of the Pottawattamie

County Democratic Party

There are tremendous inequities across the board when it comes to education: districts with high poverty, communities with low tax bases, state government pulling back on their commitment to public schools, parents working multiple jobs who have less time for their children, students arriving to school without having eaten since they left the cafeteria the day before, a lack of mental health options, high transportation costs for rural schools, an attack on collective-bargaining rights for teachers and staff, teacher shortages in multiple curriculum areas, and continual investment of public dollars for private-school education. We need new ideas for growing issues within public education, and we must include educators at the table as we discuss them.

Deborah Bacon Nelson, New Hampshire

Chairwoman of the Hanover/Lyme Democratic Party

I am terribly concerned about the loss of integrity and leadership in advocating for democratic values and human rights on a national and global stage. The rest of the democratic world recognizes that President Trump is erratic, self-serving and corrupt, and this is damaging the entire world order as well as hurting our nation. I would like to hear candidates speak to what the president of the United States can do to advocate for justice, articulate strong pathways towards economic equity, assert the importance of human rights and lead the way on climate change. This is complex, and I understand that many Americans are narrower in their focus: What do I need, and how will this candidate provide that? But the job is so much more than that, and I look for a candidate with a calm, measured, articulate and urgent vision for leadership.

Kurt Meyer, Iowa

Chairman of the Tri-County Democrats

Almost all the candidates have an underlying issue (in some cases, probably several) that helped propel them into the race — something that animates their campaign. I want them to cite this driving force, whatever it might be. Admittedly, certain issues resonate with me more than others: for instance, an enlightened foreign policy, a comprehensive approach to climate change, a major investment in infrastructure.

Demonstrating mastery of a particular topic contrasts with the incumbent and indicates a focusing ability currently lacking in the White House. Of course, being president entails much more than tending to one or two matters sequentially. But showcasing this ability in a campaign indicates preparation, prioritization and depth of knowledge. And the ability to articulate a program in readily understood language is a remarkably valuable talent for a candidate — or a president.

