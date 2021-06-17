In recent decades there has been an outpouring of work on climate and history, spanning the ancient period to the present. Yet, notes Jenkins, “one area in particular stands out as a very significant gap, and that is religion, broadly defined.” He helps address that in “Climate, Catastrophe, and Faith” by exploring the language of apocalypse, judgment, persecution and violent religious struggle. He zeros in on pivotal eras, including the years around 1320, 1570, 1680 and 1740, which were defined by climate disasters, disruptive weather and religious turmoil. It is little wonder that in a time of extreme cold and famine in 1740 Voltaire observed: “Three things exercise a constant influence over the minds of men: climate, government and religion. . . . That is the only way of explaining the enigma of this world.” Jenkins mostly covers the western part of that world, but he also focuses some attention on the Middle East and the Far East.