Tragically, Payne died of a heart attack in 2018, before he had a chance to finish a final draft. It was left to his daughter Tamara Payne, who served as his research assistant and shares a co-author credit, to complete the task with help of their editor, Robert Weil of Liveright, an imprint of W.W. Norton. While fascinating and essential, “The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X” is thus less a formal portrait and more an impressionist mosaic made up of the strongest fragments of Payne’s reporting.

“The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” written in collaboration with Alex Haley and published months after Malcolm’s assassination in 1965, remains the most riveting account of his life — but also the least reliable. As Marable showed, and Payne further documents, Haley took fictional liberties to dramatize Malcolm’s spiritual transformation, exaggerating a phase of teenage drug dealing and pimping that earned him the nickname “Detroit Red” before he went to prison and joined the Nation of Islam. (Payne reports that the nickname was originally “East Lansing Red” and changed only when Malcolm moved to Boston, where “few had heard of Lansing.”) Marable’s “Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention” provides the best account of the evolution of Malcolm’s ideas, from his early rigid anti-White worldview to his late conversion to a more inclusive Pan-Africanism, but that work was marred by thinly substantiated claims of marital infidelities and a youthful homosexual encounter. By contrast, Payne’s is very much a journalist’s book, focused on clearing up factual disputes and re-creating fly-on-the-wall details, and he adds invaluably to our understanding of Malcolm’s story at three key junctures in particular.

The first is the devastating impact on Malcolm and his family of his father’s sudden death in 1931 at the age of 41. Earl Little was a carpenter and itinerant preacher who became a follower of the black nationalist Marcus Garvey and took an impressionable 5-year-old Malcolm on proselytizing trips for Garvey’s United Negro Improvement Association. After Earl was run over by a streetcar one night near the hardscrabble family farm in Lansing, Mich. — an incident that Payne concludes was an accident — young Malcolm became convinced that it had been a racist ambush, and he channeled his grief into a righteous fury at White people. Just as crushing was the fallout for Malcolm’s Caribbean-born mother, Louise. Left alone at age 34 to care for seven children in the depths of the Depression, and denied a payout from a heartless insurance company that ruled Earl’s death a suicide, Louise was judged legally insane and committed to a state hospital. Through extensive interviews with Malcolm’s older brothers Wilfred and Philbert, however, Payne helps us see how much Malcolm inherited from his mother before her decline. As he writes, she bequeathed to him not only “a milky complexion and ‘near-blue’ eyes,” but also a passion for education and the “self-assured pride and equanimity with which Louise had imbued her children” — qualities that got the Little family labeled as “uppity” Negroes at the time but would later be the cornerstones of Malcolm’s burning charisma and international appeal.

Payne’s second big revelation is about a secret meeting that Malcolm had in early 1961 with members of the Ku Klux Klan, after he became the top lieutenant to Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad. Because both groups favored separation of the races, the eccentric “Messenger of Allah” became fixated on the idea that the Klan might help the Nation of Islam secure a large plot of land in his native Georgia to serve as an all-Black colony. But when Muhammad instructed Malcolm and an Atlanta-based disciple named Jeremiah X to meet with local Klan leaders, the Klansmen were more interested in enlisting the Black Muslims in a joint plot to kill the man they referred to as “Martin Luther Coon.” Re-creating the two-hour kitchen table meeting in vivid detail based on interviews with Jeremiah X, Payne concludes that the episode left Malcolm deeply ashamed and served as a “crowbar” that began to pry him loose from his fanatical devotion to “the Honorable Elijah Muhammad.” After Malcolm broke with the Nation of Islam for good three years later, Payne suggests, one reason Muhammad may have wanted his former disciple out of the way was so that he would never make the humiliating outreach to the Klan “white devils” public.

More than 50 pages of Payne’s book are devoted to the events surrounding Malcolm’s assassination in February 1965, while he was giving a Sunday afternoon speech at the Audubon Ballroom north of Harlem, and the account is gripping. Before their deaths in the 1990s, both Jeremiah X and another ex-Nation of Islam official, named Captain Joseph, personally confirmed to Payne that the order to inflict “terminal bodily harm” on Malcolm came directly from Muhammad’s headquarters in Chicago. Payne also joins Marable in concluding that the hit was carried out not by two members of the Harlem mosque, who were convicted and went to prison for two decades each, but by three members of a “goon squad” from the Newark mosque. They were led by a hardened ex-Green Beret named William 25X Bradley, who rushed the stage and shot Malcolm in the chest with a sawed-off shotgun in front of his wife, Betty, and four young daughters. Drawing on an anonymous source he refers to as “Talib” and others from the Newark mosque, Payne provides a cinematic account of the murder, of Bradley’s getaway and of the presence in Newark that day of Louis Farrakhan, the future Nation of Islam leader, as a compromised bystander to a plot spearheaded by the mosque’s minister, James Shabazz.

Just as revealing, Payne reconstructs the murder from the point of view of Gene Roberts, a Black New York police officer who was undercover as a member of Malcolm’s security detail. Roberts had witnessed what he sensed was a “dry run” for the Audubon hit at another Malcolm speech days earlier and reported it to his superiors. But the higher officers never followed up and later criticized Roberts for trying to save a dying Malcolm with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation — strong support for the long-held suspicion that the New York Police Department and the FBI were aware of the plot to kill Malcolm and deliberately did nothing to protect him.

At other points, Payne’s research becomes a bit too exhaustive, as in his illustration of Malcolm’s gift for converting downtrodden Blacks — the source of the title, “The Dead are Arising” — with a long account of his founding of a mosque in Payne’s hometown of Hartford, Conn. In a passage about a 1963 speech at Hartford’s Bushnell Hall, we are also shown how Malcolm won over a skeptical White University of Connecticut student named Brian Steinberg, who attended along with his Black roommate, only to learn in a footnote that the roommate was Les Payne himself. While journalists are trained to maintain such third-person remove, it’s a shame that Payne the book writer didn’t include a fuller account of that experience, which he separately described in a 2002 essay titled “The Night I Stopped Being a Negro.”

A little more personal confession would have explained Payne’s lifelong obsession with Malcolm X and elevated the narrative voice of this book another notch. It would have also driven home to readers what made Malcolm so beloved by Black Americans of his era and why he hovers over the Black Lives Matter movement today: his power not to change public laws or policies, but to challenge the psychology of racial inferiority and to demand not just equal rights but equal dignity.

