It should not need to be said, but: People who use drugs, even ones who are addicted, are not biological sub-humans incapable of making decisions, only redeemable through forced ­abstinence. (Indeed, to the extent that old- fashioned heroin, “crack” and ephedrine meth markets were safer, it was because consumers consciously developed practices to protect themselves and their communities — practices upended by new and unfamiliar drugs.) Nor did drugs cause major social problems such as homelessness, police shootings and community decline. Quinones knows this: his own book provides a brilliant analysis of the broader economic and political causes of those problems. Yet he distracts from and undermines his own most perceptive insights with his story of a drug-fueled fall from grace. He also endorses punitive responses to addiction that have ­repeatedly failed in the past. People are dying because the drug supply is poisoned; whatever else they may be good for, jails won’t fix that problem.