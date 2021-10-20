Why did the Poles do it? For one thing, there was the money. The CIA bankrolled joint operations and provided the UOP with funds, and is even said to have been influential in getting half of Poland’s $33 billion foreign debt forgiven. Not small change. But money isn’t everything. With the breakup of the Soviet Union, Poland needed another ally to guarantee its security. The decision to join NATO needed America’s backing. As did the later move to the European Union. To be an American ally was to be a Polish patriot, working for the future of the country. Pomfret goes even further. He feels that “something intangible drew Americans and Poles together,” something beyond the mutual respect for each other’s tradecraft, a cooperative history stretching back to the Revolutionary War. And there was the mythic aura that America held for millions of Polish immigrants (everyone had an uncle in America or knew someone who did). The Poles didn’t want just any new ally, they wanted this ally. Pomfret’s apt title is only half a joke. The Poles were prepared to do almost anything to cement the relationship.