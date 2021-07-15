When I write about America in the 1930s (as I did in my biography of the covert operative Edward Lansdale and am now doing in a biography of Ronald Reagan), I invariably turn to the guidebooks produced by the federal government in that era. They are full of vivid descriptions delivered with plenty of brio. This, for example, is from the guidebook for San Francisco: “When the other cities of the Coast were still hamlets in forest clearings or desert cow-towns, San Francisco was ‘The City.’ It is ‘The City’ still.” But while I appreciate the guidebooks as valuable historical sources, until now I had little sense of how they were produced.