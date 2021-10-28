Rubenstein, a lawyer and professor at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, begins with a history of international efforts to promote standards of conduct for the treatment of medical personnel in conflict zones. In the 1860s, Francis Lieber and Henri Dunant represented two contrasting approaches. Lieber argued that doctors and nurses should be able to offer treatment to combatants and civilians alike regardless of affiliation. But at the same time, he recognized that “military necessity” would occasionally lead commanders to weaken their enemies by denying them access to doctors, and so he allowed soldiers to use discretion in deciding how to deal with care for the enemy. Dunant, on the other hand, held that military consequences should never mitigate the “principle of humanity” on which the protection of medical personnel was based. The doctor’s duty was to care for the wounded, to ameliorate suffering, and the soldier must stand down in the face of that moral duty. Rubenstein writes in Dunant’s tradition but admits that Lieber may have had the deeper legacy. In conflicts around the world, when a nurse is prevented from treating the wounded or when a hospital is bombed, the phrase “military necessity” is a ready excuse. As a health-care official in Afghanistan put it, “Anyone in power doesn’t like that you serve their enemies.”
Rubenstein provides a sobering tour d’horizon of gross violations of the principle of humanity that is supposed to provide a foundation for the rights of health-care workers. Again and again leaders will say they are all for guaranteeing the safety of those who tend to the wounded on all sides of a conflict, but then they add something like: But not when it comes to terrorists! Indeed, the “war on terror” provides the background for grotesque human rights violations. New laws criminalized any medical assistance given to those who might be engaged in what were labeled terrorist activities. Whole communities were declared medically off-limits. In recent years, the United States has joined Turkey and Serbia in turning some humanitarian efforts into crimes, such as convicting a doctor for offering material support to terrorists because he had offered to treat wounded mujahideen. Under the war on terror, “the idea that terrorists — actually, suspected terrorists — deserved the same respect as any other human being evaporated,” Rubenstein writes.
Reading about the Syrian government’s war on doctors is particularly disturbing, despite the heroism of many doctors and nurses there. The regime of President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia, targeted hospitals as a way of demoralizing any opposition. Other nations were quick with rhetorical condemnation but little else. The Saudis also engaged in the brutal bombing of health-care facilities in their war against the Houthis in Yemen. At the very least, democracies such as the United Kingdom and the United States might have stopped supplying the weapons being used in clear violation of international law. But there was money to be made and relationships to be protected. The weapons continued to be sold.
In other contexts, states that proudly claim their allegiance to codes of humanitarian conduct erect bureaucratic obstacles (and worse) justified by national security — another way of claiming “military necessity.” Israeli Defense Forces, for example, are routinely criticized at home and abroad by human rights groups. Rubenstein details the obstruction that medical personnel regularly face in the occupied territories and tells us that in times of crisis the IDF has frequently fired upon ambulance drivers. For him, the fact that ambulances have been used to transport explosives is no excuse for not assuring their safe passage. But moral exhortation does not persuade soldiers to put down their guns when facing undercover combatants willing to use medicine as a shield for their own military objectives. The various armed groups challenging state authorities today use whatever weapons they can find, including medical care. The problem is how to hold to Dunant’s “principle of humanity” when medicine itself becomes a tool in violent struggle? In a world of people carrying big sticks, humanitarians only have carrots, the author observes.
Rubenstein expresses some hope that armed insurgents, like large national armies, may be restrained by a need for moral legitimacy. Will the Taliban, for instance, moderate its hard-line fundamentalism, especially in regard to women’s rights, in order to curry favor with the court of world opinion? The economic situation in Afghanistan and the near-collapse of the country’s health-care system might increase the regime’s appetite for international recognition and the aid that could follow. Alternatively, the Taliban might conclude from the hypocrisy of the great powers that there is nothing to be gained by aligning its actions with the rhetoric of human rights. The author observes that insurgent groups “often want to be seen as legitimate, which amounts to a point of leverage for human rights monitors and others.” But reading his account of gross violations around the world undermines the notion that this leverage would be very powerful.
It is to be hoped that the mourning-wail of “Perilous Medicine” provokes outrage and helps secure more protection for health-care workers. We don’t want to live in a world where basic humanity is ignored, and we don’t have to. In many countries, those in power can be held accountable by citizens. We don’t have to accept moral impunity. We can bear witness to these inexcusable crimes and act to stop their recurrence. Rubenstein’s book is sad and necessary work. If only we take heed, we can make medicine less perilous and reaffirm our own humanity.
Perilous Medicine
The Struggle to Protect Health Care from the Violence of War
By Leonard Rubenstein
Columbia.
392 pp. $35