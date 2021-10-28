Rubenstein, a lawyer and professor at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, begins with a history of international efforts to promote standards of conduct for the treatment of medical personnel in conflict zones. In the 1860s, Francis Lieber and Henri Dunant represented two contrasting approaches. Lieber argued that doctors and nurses should be able to offer treatment to combatants and civilians alike regardless of affiliation. But at the same time, he recognized that “military necessity” would occasionally lead commanders to weaken their enemies by denying them access to doctors, and so he allowed soldiers to use discretion in deciding how to deal with care for the enemy. Dunant, on the other hand, held that military consequences should never mitigate the “principle of humanity” on which the protection of medical personnel was based. The doctor’s duty was to care for the wounded, to ameliorate suffering, and the soldier must stand down in the face of that moral duty. Rubenstein writes in Dunant’s tradition but admits that Lieber may have had the deeper legacy. In conflicts around the world, when a nurse is prevented from treating the wounded or when a hospital is bombed, the phrase “military necessity” is a ready excuse. As a health-care official in Afghanistan put it, “Anyone in power doesn’t like that you serve their enemies.”