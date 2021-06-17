In “The Extended Mind,” Paul branches out from her previous books, “Origins: How the Nine Months Before Birth Shape the Rest of Our Lives” and “The Cult of Personality Testing: How Personality Tests Are Leading Us to Miseducate Our Children, Mismanage Our Companies, and Misunderstand Ourselves.” In this volume, she teaches us about socially distributed cognition. She engagingly weaves together diverse narratives to explain this form of intelligence, which isn’t found in just one person but emerges as multiple minds collaborate. Paul recounts a story told by Edwin Hutchins, a naval psychologist, who was on board the aircraft carrier Palau when its engines failed. The captain, navigator, quartermaster chief and navigation team jerry rigged the machinery, brawn and brains they collectively shared to avert disaster as the ship barreled through the water on a crash course for San Diego Harbor. In another story, Paul describes the synergy and cohesion in teams that participate in morning calisthenics routines that are broadcast over Japanese radio and are followed by corporate executives from Toyota and Sony, public school children, and all types of people in between. In a third, she drops us in the middle of a fight between Brad Bird, an Academy Award-winning Pixar director, and John Walker, his producer, as they work out the animation details for “The Incredibles.” Paul explains how their abrasive yet mutually respectful communicative style, which they publicly display for their teams to see, is so critical to their collaborative success.