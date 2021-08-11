Today, the idea of a loyal opposition might seem quaint. Is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a member of the loyal opposition? Do populist leaders like Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban respect the loyal opposition? In “Democracy Rules,” Jan-Werner Müller lays out the fundamentals of democracy — liberty, equality and uncertainty — to answer the question of whether democracy is in danger. Unlike many others in the demo­cracy-at-risk school, Müller provides a somewhat reassuring perspective by emphasizing that conflict and uncertainty are part of the dynamism of democracy itself. Drawing on ideas from John Stuart Mill, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and John Rawls, Müller reminds us that “one of the most widespread misconceptions about democratic politics today is that somehow division and conflicts are inherently problematic or outright dangerous.” Democracy does not reflect fixed identities; nor do people have fixed preferences or opinions; parties are not permanently wedded to their policy positions. Democratic institutions both enable and constrain conflict, fostering debate and disagreement while preserving liberty and equality.