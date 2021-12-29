Dyson, a professor at Vanderbilt University, knows the limits of what the spoken word can do for someone trying to wrestle with complicated issues on the page. In his insightful criticisms of another scholar’s series of “talk books” a few years ago, for instance, he expressed impatience with improvisational rants that lacked the discipline of the written word, using a sort of rhetoric that is absent from his current book. “For scholars,” Dyson wrote in the New Republic, “there is a depth that can only be tapped through the rigorous reworking of the same sentences until the meaning comes clean.” Thus, he continued, the “ecstasies of the spoken word, when scholarship is at stake, leave the deep reader and the long listener hungry for more.” To that extent, then, those who sidestep the reworking of written sentences should not expect to reach the intricate corners of persuasive scholarship. The point isn’t that the written should be privileged over the spoken, but that directly transcribed speeches betray a lack of critical content that Dyson puts forward as vital in other places.