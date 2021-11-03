Most of her subjects are a bit more nuanced than Hitler and his ilk. Von Tunzelmann explores, for example, why protesters in Portland, Ore., pulled down a statue of George Washington in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. But we also join the Hungarian revolutionaries of 1956 as they topple the Joseph Stalin statue in Budapest (which the Soviets chose not to replace after they crushed the rebellion). In the Dominican Republic, a mob tore down and beheaded dictator Rafael Trujillo’s statue shortly after his 1961 assassination; it stood before a grand colonnaded monument to himself that has been repurposed to honor soldiers who fought for independence from Spain. And a statue of Lenin was erected in Kyiv in 1946 to celebrate the retaking of the city from Nazi invaders, but it was torn down by masked protesters in 2013, by which time he had become a symbol of Russia, independent Ukraine’s greatest adversary.