With a deft literary hand, Klaas describes how positions that offer power and possibilities for enrichment feature incentives that attract the wrong sort of people, through headings like “How Our Shoulders Shaped Society” and a cascade of stories — about the authoritarian leader of a homeowners association, a “megalomaniac janitor,” a “cannibal emperor” and the Doraville, Ga., police department’s M113 armored personnel carrier. His warnings would be more disturbing were they not delivered with such verve. Being so entertained, we can lose sight of the fact that police agencies whose recruitment ads feature military tanks and violent SWAT teams, and presidential roles with low oversight and heady possibilities for procurement contracts for family members, are going to pull the expected kinds of people into the recruitment pool. Meanwhile, while narcissistic psychopaths are rare, they are drawn to power and are very good at using charisma, manipulation and intimidation to get it. So they are overrepresented in leadership positions.