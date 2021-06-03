Early on, it seemed like the marriage equality fight would proceed the same way. Those defending the status quo initially thrashed about for ways to characterize the damage that a change in the law would supposedly have. In the spring of 1996, White House talking points on the topic — which President Bill Clinton personally approved — argued that the president “does not believe it is appropriate for scarce federal resources to be devoted to providing spousal benefits to partners in gay and lesbian relationships.” That fall, after its Supreme Court became the first on Earth to rule that the fundamental right to marriage might extend to same-sex couples, Hawaii was forced to justify their exclusion at trial. In pretrial statements, the state attorney general’s office auditioned a range of potential rationales: that Hawaii authorities had an interest in ensuring that the state’s legal relationships were recognized in other jurisdictions; that the state had an interest in furthering procreation within marriage; that heterosexual marriages were better for children; that the islands’ tourist economy could suffer if Hawaii became Lake Tahoe for gay and lesbian couples.