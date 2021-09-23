Overall, however, Will has remarkably little to say about the collapse of the GOP into a party that, with or without Trump, seeks to rule without majoritarian support. His confidence that “presidents come and go” while “the Constitution and the American creed bide” seems ill-founded given the events of Jan. 6 and Trump’s continued stranglehold on Republican epistemology. Will stands almost alone with Ronald Reagan as an optimist on the political right who rejects “conservatives in the grip of cultural despair” as well as what he considers the anti-American, anti-capitalist and anti-progress pessimism of self-styled progressives.