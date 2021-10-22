In the United States, approximately 3 million households with children under 18 do not earn income and would be ineligible for benefits under Manchin’s proposal. That does not mean no one in the family is “working.” When I was a stay-at-home mom, we had three kids in diapers. The laundry alone was extraordinarily time-consuming; wrangling them at the grocery store and preparing all of their meals was exhausting, and took twice as long as it otherwise would. One of our kids suffered from night terrors, and another experienced sudden seizures, so I was “on the clock” for the night shift, too. Work requirements disregard the significant unpaid labor parents do on a daily basis — most of it performed by women. Men and women in the United States spent an average of 166 minutes and 271 minutes per day, respectively, on unpaid labor such as routine housework, child care and care for other household members, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Oxfam puts the value of unpaid labor performed by women worldwide at more than $10.8 trillion (assuming they were paid only minimum wage).