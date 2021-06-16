Partly because there’s such a huge array of wellness programs in use across a wide range of workplace settings, no one study can speak definitively to whether such programs “work.” There may be more effective program designs than the one we examined, or those modules might work better in other workplaces. That said, our study adds to a growing body of rigorous evidence that suggests tempering expectations for these interventions. Another trial that made use of a “random assignment” design, for example, found similarly limited effects. That study, based at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, randomly made some employees eligible for the program. (The design differed from ours by randomizing individual employees within a worksite, rather than entire worksites.) After two years, employees in the treatment group were more likely to have a primary-care physician and believed that they were healthier — that they had lower weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, etc. But in reality, researchers found no detectable changes in these physical health measures. Nor were there differences in medical diagnoses or in health-care use.