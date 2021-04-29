McCarthy’s book is a fascinating addition to the literature that shows an involved, first-rate mind at work. But if you are looking for a policy wonk’s introduction to the crafting of reparations, or a treatise on whether Blacks ought to be paid cash money — and if so, when, how and by whom — you will not find an answer in McCarthy’s book. Nor will you find a proposal for dealing with such issues as, “How do you set things right for the education your grandmother never received, for your innocent great grandfather lynched by a mob, or for the land that your great, great grandparents were not allowed to own — and therefore were unable to pass on to you?” Or, “How do you transform an America, still organized around the concept of ethnic ghettos, in an age when even the unenlightened agree that racism and redlining should be relics of the past?”