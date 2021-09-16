Doshi’s view is not shared universally. In mid-August, George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist, published an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that accused Xi of devoting “his life to undoing Deng’s influence on the development of China.” To Soros, Xi is a pox not only on China but on the rest of the world, and represents a break with the far friendlier autocrats who ruled before him. Soros wasn’t the first in line to implicate Xi as the source of China’s problems. No sooner than Joe Biden was elected president, Politico and the Atlantic Council ran an essay by a writer identified as a “former senior government official with deep expertise and experience dealing with China” who argued that Xi was responsible for China’s woeful turn. “To counter China’s rise,” the writer argued, “the U.S. should focus on Xi.” Behind both of these views is the old China-watching chestnut that contends that deep within China’s Leninist system, there are good guys who really want smooth relations with America. It’s just up to America to find them.