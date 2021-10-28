A hundred years ago, Warren Harding, now mostly remembered for the Teapot Dome bribery scandal and his extramarital affairs, delivered what was arguably the first condemnation of lynching in a presidential address. The summer had brought a spate of racist terrorism that then typified life in parts of America. Just a few months earlier, the Tulsa race massacre destroyed and burned Black communities, resulting in hundreds of casualties and thousands of Black families left homeless. In June, law enforcement in Moultrie, Ga., handed over John Henry Williams to a lynch mob who burned him alive at the base of the tree after he was accused of killing a young white girl, despite an alibi and his claims of innocence in the hastily assembled kangaroo court. In August, Jerome Withfield was lynched in Winston-Salem, N.C., though the suspected victim said he was not her assailant. Withfield was hanged, and then the mob shot so many bullets into his body that “Undertakers who cut down the body said it weighed twice its normal weight,” according to the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper. And just days before Harding’s address, a Leesburg, Tex., lynch mob chained Wylie McNeely to the axle of an old buggy and burned him alive for allegedly assaulting a white teen girl — raffling off his body parts to be taken as souvenirs just before they put the fire to him. This is the America to which Harding spoke, as an *anti-lynching bill he supported made its way through the House of Representatives.