But a century later, lynching is still not a federal crime in the United States. The nation’s continued failure to reject, in statute, lynching’s specific political and social meaning reflects a stubborn unwillingness to confront its greatest shortcomings. That failure is a testament to both the lack of widespread political and public will as well as the creative use of technocratic procedures, such as the filibuster and cloture, to block anti-lynching legislation.
The first such bill was introduced in 1900 by Rep. George Henry White, a Black Republican from North Carolina who sought to make the racist violence of the sort he witnessed in the Wilmington Coup of 1898 a federal crime. The measure was defeated in committee by white segregationists in the Democratic Party. In 1922, anti-lynching legislation passed in the House, only to be filibustered in the Senate. (Opponents argued that lynchings were a matter for the states to address and even declared lynching a reasonable deterrent for the raping of white women by Black men.)
A 1935 effort, hoping to capitalize on the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt and the support of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, ultimately couldn’t get the president’s backing; he feared losing Southern White voters in the 1936 presidential election, and the bill withered in the Senate. Even the open casket funeral of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955 was not enough to get anti-lynching legislation passed, despite the multiple bills introduced that year and even more in the two years that followed.
In sum, there have been nearly 250 failed attempts to pass anti-lynching bills in Congress in the past 121 years, and every one of them was defeated or stalled out by filibuster or the adjournment of Congress.
The past two Congresses, each with the largest cohort of Black legislators in American history, have attempted to make lynching a federal crime. On June 30, 2018, the three Black senators — Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) — introduced the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act (S.3178), which passed unanimously that December, marking the first time in the nation’s history the Senate had passed such a measure. But the Republican-led House of Representatives did not bring the bill to the floor before the 115th Congress adjourned weeks later.
Then, last year, the House of Representatives in the 116th Congress passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act (H.R. 35) by a 410-4 vote, only to be stonewalled in the Senate by Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who argued that “the people who are putting this forward are putting forward some sort of symbolism.” He also objected to language he considered too imprecise: It defined lynching as the conspiring of two or more people to violate certain federally prohibited acts, including damage to religious property or injuring someone attempting to vote. Paul has stated that lynching is already illegal, and that the expansive definition in the bill could mean “if you were one of the Black Lives Matter folks at Lafayette Square and you painted ‘BLM forever’ or something on a church, that could be considered lynching under this bill.” Now, to address these critiques, the current Congress has revised and resubmitted the Emmitt Till Antilynching Act (H.R. 55) to define lynching as a specific kind of federal hate crime. The heart of Paul’s objection, about “some sort of symbolism,” remains.
But lynching is a crime that, itself, has deep symbolic meaning. Lynching enforces a certain racial hierarchy and social order, indoctrinating citizens of all races into a broken American way of life. These acts of extrajudicial violence inflict a psychological terror that changes societies in ways that should be unacceptable to a people who believe their nation was founded on the principles of equality and liberty. The resulting harm was succinctly captured in a flier circulated by the NAACP in 1935, following the grisly lynching of Rubin Stacy, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Beneath a photo of Stacy’s hanging body, in which a White family lurks and a young White girl sports a pretentious smirk, the organization asked: “What kind of America will they help to make after being familiarized with such an inhuman, law-destroying practice as lynching?”
As such, what Paul considers a fault of the bill — its symbolism — is actually its most important and consequential feature. In the same way that circumstances dictate whether a collection of murders can be labeled a mass shooting, domestic terrorism or a hate crime, calling an act of hate lynching adds social and political heft to the charge. If murder is already illegal, what is the added benefit of calling something terrorism, mass killing or a hate crime? Aside from the sentencing implications, the social penalties associated with being labeled a terrorist, mass murderer, serial killer or criminally racist matters.
It matters that Timothy McVeigh, the white supremacist behind the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, is labeled a domestic terrorist and not just a mass murderer. It matters that Dylann Roof, the white supremacist and neo-Nazi who killed nine Black parishioners during a Wednesday night Bible study, was charged with hate crimes and not just murder. It matters that when three white supremacists killed James Byrd Jr. in 1998 — kidnapping him, beating him, urinating and defecating on him, and then chaining him to the back of their truck and dragging him for three miles before dumping the torso in front of a Black church – they were convicted only of capital murder. It matters that no state hate crime or lynching laws existed under which they could be charged. In the eyes of the law, Byrd was murdered, not lynched. That says something about who we are as a country.
There is a marked difference between a society that explicitly outlaws a crime of racial hatred designed to strip the humanity of a people and violently enforce racial inequality and one that falls silent on the matter. Designating these specific crimes as distinct from just the intentional killing of others is a political action — an admission of a governmental failure to protect some of its citizens and a declaration to the public that it will act in the future.
Conversely, a nation with our history that refuses to legislate against such crimes also communicates something: an enduring resistance to assign national stigma to those white supremacists and vigilantes who successfully sought protection under the states’ rights ideology. It suggests that we still have an aversion to addressing the toll certain kinds of racist violence have taken on many American communities. When a policy or crime is not colorblind, then remedy for its impacts cannot be either.
The current version of the anti-lynching bill was introduced in January and referred to a House Judiciary subcommittee, where it has sat for eight months. Though the previous two attempts enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support, resistance to the measure in the name of states’ rights – an argument re-energized by the present fight on voting rights, which traces racial lines – could re-emerge.
As our nation’s history shows, the opportunity to act on this issue is exceedingly rare. If the battle over voting rights and the manufactured political spectacle over critical race theory are indicative of legislative trend lines, then the need to act on anti-lynching legislation is even more urgent, since one party holds the White House, the House and control of the Senate.
Rising hate crimes and increasing partisan polarization — too often centering on racial issues — signal that we still have a ways to go toward building a truly inclusive multiracial democracy. In response to attacks on Asian Americans after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic in the United States, Congress passed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act that President Biden signed into law in May; clearly, then, the nation can act to further punish and stigmatize already-illegal racist crimes when it so desires. Why, then, has so much time passed without any similar action on lynching?
The question asked on the NAACP flier still holds: What kind of America and what kind of citizens are cultivated when our federal government cannot bring itself to outlaw the inhuman, law-destroying practice of lynching? The House’s first passage of the Dyer anti-lynching bill occurred on Jan. 26, 1922 — the centennial of which is fast approaching. The long overdue business of passing anti-lynching legislation would be a much-needed signal of our commitment to making the Union a little more perfect.
