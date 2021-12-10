“Why do you make so many stupid mistakes?” This may be my least-favorite phrase, because this is really an accusation. Also, labeling things as “stupid” risks driving the problem underground and conditions kids to hide mistakes rather than embrace them as opportunities to learn about their learning. Let me state clearly, there are no stupid mistakes. Mistakes come in two forms: either kids miss something they do not yet know how to do, in which case it isn’t a matter of stupidity but ignorance. Or, kids miss what they do know how to do, which presents a puzzle. Solving it provides an insight into a process, which can help with not just that problem but many.