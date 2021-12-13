Julia Gutierrez-Albrecht is a family services coordinator for Head Start, a federal government program that provides early education to low-income families in Sanilac County, Mich. A rural county in the thumb of the state, Sanilac is home to 3,000 kids under the age of 5, with only 500 licensed pre-K spots available — qualifying the area as a “child-care desert.” The sheer lack of supply across the country leaves families like Gutierrez-Albrecht’s to rely on licensed-exempt options for child care. Her 85-year-old grandfather brings a flashlight on dark mornings when he comes to her house to help get her 4- and 7-year-old off to school. Some days her aunt, a retired schoolteacher, takes the kids to school.