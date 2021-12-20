Paternity leave also makes an enormous difference for mothers. When Matt McNutt, who works as a mental health clinician at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, Mass., and his partner welcomed a son in November, McNutt began his planned 10-week leave — four weeks of paid leave through his company; one week of paid time off; and an additional five weeks paid through Massachusetts’s child bonding leave. When his partner had post-pregnancy complications and had to return to the hospital, he became the primary caregiver to their newborn son and 22-month-old daughter. “I don’t know what we would have done if I wasn’t able to be home,” he says. “It takes a lot of the stress off because my leave is planned, and my job knows and supports it.”