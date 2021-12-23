For older kids, the key is to “teach them the importance of doing things for other people, treating other people with dignity,” says Melissa Hudson, the director of the Jewish Volunteer Center for Florida’s Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. “With tweens, they’re caught up in social media and what is cool. So this can be a way to come back to earth, even for five minutes, to acknowledge what is important in the world. It sinks in there, and they’ll remember it.”