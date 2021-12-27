A 2020 University of Cambridge study suggests that children who engage in rowdy activities with their fathers are better able to control their emotions and less likely to have behavioral problems. The researchers hypothesize that roughhousing with a parent acts as a training ground for managing conflicts. “Physical play creates fun, exciting situations in which children have to apply self-regulation,” Paul Ramchandani, professor of play in education, development and learning at the University of Cambridge, told Science Daily. “You might have to control your strength, learn when things have gone too far.”