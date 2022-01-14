The casita of “Encanto” is both big and small. It holds the Madrigals tightly in one moment and then leaves them to wander freely, unencumbered by physical limitations, the next. It’s an allegory for what a family can be — both a warm space you can retreat into and a safe foundation from which to explore the expanse of your own life. But the pandemic has also necessarily heightened the role both family and home play in our lives, forcing us to reexamine the boundaries and borders of each. “Encanto” is primarily a story of feeling like an outsider and finding your role in the family unit, but it’s also about the beauty and constraints of home, of understanding the lengths and limits of the four walls surrounding you every day.