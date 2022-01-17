A simple tool to help teens make sense of their own dysregulation is a feelings, thoughts and needs assessment. Ask your teen to take a few slow deep breaths and state how they’re feeling physically and emotionally. Do they have any aches and pains or feel completely exhausted? Next, talk about the thoughts racing through their minds. Are there any worries that seem to play on repeat? Finally, what do they need to feel comforted and calm right now? Who can help? This quick exercise gets family members into the habit of talking about mental health and finding solutions together.