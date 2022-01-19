Your job is to hold the pain of your son feeling small and being teased about it. If you feel as if the teasing is chronic and acute, you can decide whether this is a group of friends who should hold so much sway in your son’s life; otherwise, listening and reflecting is the way through. And because we cannot mess with your son’s genetics for height or weight (mostly), we can help give him context. For instance, were you or his other parent also thin growing up? Are there pictures of you from your teens? Do you or he know any other adults (family or friends who are like family) who felt small next to their friends as teens? Are there movies or books where your son would feel seen? Stories of Olympians or sports stars? A small search would yield stories of countless people who felt small as teens, emotionally and physically. Find these stories, not to be toxically positive, but as proof that your son’s emotions are universal.