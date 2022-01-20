O’Leary: It’s next to impossible to [isolate] with a really young child. So you do what you can. One of the things we learned throughout this pandemic: Just because you can’t do everything doesn’t mean you do nothing. If you have someone infected in the house and you want to do what you can to try to keep it from spreading, you can wear masks. You can sit across a larger room as opposed to next to each other. You can lower the risk. It is still worth it trying not to get infected.