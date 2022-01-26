Q: The pandemic has allowed our family to have a whole lot of dinners and time together, and they are becoming, shall we say, not so special anymore. There’s a lot of bickering (as my mother would call it) among our two teens and young adult. And yet they can’t really (or are too afraid to) go anywhere: Midwest winter, classes online, budgets, friends aren’t around, or are immunocompromised, or are in quarantine. And the tough news just keeps on coming. As a mom, I am so thankful we can be together, but I can’t help but wonder: How can it feel better to be together? Will this over-togetherness lead to them not wanting to come home again? I hope not! Any ideas for what to do to keep the peace or make things more exciting at mealtimes? We are all running out of energy and ideas. Thank you!