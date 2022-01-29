About 3 in 10 families with children are headed by single parents, according to the U.S. Census, and 75 percent of those parents are mothers. Single-parent families comprise more than 10 million households in America — yet those who spoke to The Washington Post said they often feel like outliers, especially during the pandemic, and especially during this stage of the pandemic, as they cope with years of cumulative stress as well as the fresh chaos unleashed by the omicron variant. Many parents say they’ve felt painfully overlooked: by school systems who expect them to be able to accommodate virtual learning; by employers who aren’t flexible when a day-care closure upends a workweek; by lawmakers who have withdrawn financial safety nets; and by health guidelines that are often impossible for a solo-parent household to follow.