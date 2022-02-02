As you review that list, the path you need to take may become apparent, and that’s great. If you feel unsure, I encourage you to reach out for support as soon as possible. You may consider finding a therapist who also specializes in the emotional freedom technique. EFT is a method in which you tap on different points of your body (I know, it sounds weird), thus lessening the emotions that you feel are hijacking you. It is not meant to sidestep grief, sorrow or fear; instead, it’s a highly effective tool to help regulate your emotions. Whatever you do, please get support, so you can fully show up with compassion for yourself and your child. Good luck.