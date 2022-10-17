Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the time before, Nick Cave was known for his intimidating, indecipherable aura — an enigmatic Australian rock star who shared little of his interior life beyond the searing lyrics he sang or snarled from the stage. Then Cave, the famous frontman of the band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, lost his teenage son, and became something else entirely. Or rather, something more.

It’s been seven years since 15-year-old Arthur Cave died after falling from a cliff near the family’s home in Brighton, England, and since then, his father has undergone a striking, highly visible transformation. He is now something akin to existential oracle, someone who shares his hard-won epiphanies and most vulnerable reflections with anyone who cares to write to him, responding with empathy and affection to their probing inquiries through a weekly email newsletter called The Red Hand Files. On tour in 2019, Cave invited audience members to ask him unscripted questions between songs.

Through this work, his audience expanded beyond his devout fan base, reaching those who found him as they searched for meaning in their own wounded lives. In processing his own grief so publicly, he has become a guide of sorts to others who mourn — and particularly to those who, like Cave, have experienced the death of a child.

Now Cave is revealing himself anew to this wider following through the book “Faith, Hope and Carnage." Written with Irish journalist Seán O’Hagan, the book is a series of transcribed conversations between the two. It delves into spirituality and creativity, Cave’s turbulent past, the perils of self-destructive behavior, his thoughts about what lies ahead. But above all, the book explores the ongoing reverberations of Arthur’s death and the profound reorientation that followed. In doing so, it is perhaps another gift from Cave to fellow grieving parents, those who are trying to make sense of what their radically altered future might look like.

“Again and again, almost in spite of itself, [the book] circles around to the subject of grief and its potentially transcendent dimension,” Cave said in a written response to questions about his recent work. “Grief is a magnetizing force from which the book cannot escape.”

This feels especially true in light of the tragedy that occurred just before the book’s publication: On May 9, Cave lost another son, 31-year-old Jethro Lazenby. Lazenby, who was found in a motel in Melbourne, Australia, had reportedly struggled with mental illness and addiction, though no cause of death has been confirmed.

His death is acknowledged briefly in the last paragraphs of the book: Sadly, as I began writing this afterword, the death was announced of Nick’s oldest son, Jethro, in Melbourne, O’Hagan wrote. On the final page of a book devoted in large part to chronicling the reimagining of life and self after the loss of a child, the impact of this one sentence feels seismic.

For now, there is little more Cave feels ready to say. “I don’t know how to speak about Jethro’s death,” Cave told me. “I’m trying to work it out. It’s not like you get used to these things. In times like these all you can really do is take the next least-wounding step.”

After Arthur’s death, the least-wounding step for Cave ultimately proved to be a pivot toward openness, an urge to somehow give voice to the mute bewilderment of loss, and the beginning of a dialogue that has since only grown in intensity. Cave says he receives anywhere from 50 to 100 letters each day through The Red Hand Files, with tens of thousands more in a queue.

“I am a musician and songwriter and any authority I have to speak about matters of grief and loss come entirely from personal experience — a grieving man living within a grieving family. So, I am no expert,” he wrote to me. “But over the last few years, through The Red Hand Files, I’ve developed a way to articulate my feelings and give people an opportunity to talk about their own experience dealing with the mechanics of grief.”

What happens if the son dies? asked one grieving father identified only as “K,” who wanted to know if he would be forever trapped in the pain of losing his little boy. Do we lose the ability to be saved and evolve?

I am 16 weeks and three days in at losing my child, wrote Luna from New Zealand. How did Susie and yourself find peace with your agonising grief?

How have you and your family been able to create meaning through such devastation? asked Carol from the U.K., who had lost her son, Dominik.

These are only a few of many. “I hear from grieving parents all the time,” Cave told me. “It is truly devastating to see the difference between the letters from fathers who have lost a child and letters from mothers who have lost a child. Fathers tend to be a little more circumspect around loss, and their letters can be deeply moving as a result, but there is clearly a circle of hell reserved for grieving mothers that no one else can enter. The mother is at the heart of the whirlwind, and her grief is so primal, so complex, so self-punishing and riddled with feelings of shame and failure and deep, furious love that the letters are almost impossible to read. But I feel a duty to acknowledge their suffering, these mothers and fathers in pain.”

He includes one such letter in the book, from a woman named Tiffany who told Cave that she was overcome by guilt and post-traumatic stress after the sudden death of her 22-year-old son from an overdose. She included a poem she wrote immediately after losing her child, an unfiltered torrent of half-broken lines that seem to vibrate with anguish. In his book, Cave offers Tiffany’s letter as an example of how powerful the experience of mutual witness can be, for all involved: “The power of her poem made it safe to turn around and face my own point of trauma,” he told O’Hagan.

It’s clear that these letter-writers trust Cave’s capacity to recognize them exactly as they are. While so many common cultural depictions of grief gravitate toward opposite extremes — presenting either a portrait of relentless torment, or an inspirational message of perseverance that glosses over the raw agony of loss — Cave’s writing offers an unflinching view of both obliteration and hope. Though it is an undeniably emotional effort to engage with strangers in this way, Cave says that he finds these connections to be meaningful, and ultimately healing.

“Because of the anonymous nature of the letters, it is clear that many people are saying the things they are saying for the first time. Because, you know, there is no adequate language around grief, and people don’t want to talk about these things because they understand that there are constraints on the extent of their sufferings — that there is a sell-by date to grief,” he told me. “So, they ... write their letters, and I read them, and well, they help me, and perhaps I help them. I hope so.”

In “Faith, Hope and Carnage,” Cave offers more expansive reflections of his own experience, shared with the hope of reaching those who fear they will never know anything beyond boundless sorrow.

“It was as if the experience of grief enlarged my heart in some way. I have experienced periods of happiness more than I have ever felt before, even though it was the most devastating thing ever to happen to me,” he told O’Hagan. “I say all this with huge caution and a million caveats, but I also say it because there are those who think there is no way back from the catastrophic event. That they will never laugh again. But there is, and they will.”

As he faces a new grief, Cave carries with him this more evolved understanding of what lies ahead. From the stage, through his letters, and now in his book, Cave illuminates a way back to the world after calamity — a path that is his to walk, again.

“I have learned that things get better, in time. I know that fundamentally,” he told me. “I also know that there is a terrible beauty that exists beyond the borders of grief, where we can become connected to the world in a startling way. Life takes on a kind of resonance, you know, a spiritual clarity that is dependent on an understanding of our fragile and undefended nature. Life becomes precious.”

