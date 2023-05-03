Stay realistic. This means that not every attempt at connection will be easy, but every attempt is worth it. Your 16-year-old has his own life, friends and school stuff; it is natural that he will be distracted and may not receive your gestures as the love you mean it to be. As much as possible, don’t take it personally.

Make a list. Have your teen either tell you or send you a text with four or five things he wants to do, and tell him to make it imaginative. If he dreams of going to the Sahara, great! Have him name the big and small, the more ideas the better. You never know what could happen! Time, money and reality are always in play, but doing what your teen wants will make connecting easier.

Think about including his friends. While one-on-one time can be great, it can also mean a lot to a teen when you bring people along for the fun. Food is often a great connector, so having them over to taste-test burgers, pizza or sushi is a fun way to connect with your teen, as well as his friends.

Do a job together. Whether it is something for the community, the school or your neighbors, is there something that you can both participate in that could be fun, give back and end with a little treat? Aside from creating memories, you are doing good for others, and that is a win-win.