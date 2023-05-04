Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“I have five enormous boys!” So proclaims Lady Rosseter, formerly Sally Seton, when, at the end of Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway,” she surprises her old friend, Clarissa Dalloway, who once harbored romantic feelings for Sally, by showing up at her party unannounced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Clarissa might have expected Sally, a carefree youth, to live a life less bound by conventional strictures. And yet here she is, what some would say, a #BoyMom.

It’s fair to say neither Virginia Woolf nor I would give Sally Seton this designation. In fact, I wouldn’t call myself a #BoyMom, despite being the mother of a toddler assigned male at birth. I’ve been surprised by this term, and its implied claim upon me, which makes me want to reject it all the more. In BoyMom (or in its other variations, GirlDad, GirlMom and BoyDad), I hear neither a promise of solidarity, nor an affectionate expression of pride, nor a zippy way of repackaging parenthood as a modern, breezy experience. I’ve wanted to be a mother for as long as I can remember, and I’m grateful to be one now, but life with a young kid is rarely breezy.

The term “BoyMom” is a cutesy, nuance-annihilating addition to parental vocabulary, already laden with infantilizing slang that makes its users nearly as childish as their offspring. And yet, I understand its impetus. Motherhood, as far as I’ve experienced it, baffles attempts at keen linguistic approximation. How does one evoke its physiological avalanche: the wonder, the banality, the depletion and, above all, the thrilling, terrifying, metamorphic love? For all its marvelous capacities, language is limited by its very humanness. Still, for our own sake, and for the sake of the kids we shepherd through life, we ought to do better than BoyMom.

If you were confronted with this term without context, you’d likely suss it out without much trouble. A mother may assume the BoyMom title when she has one or more sons (and generally, she only has sons). And as its shorthand implies, being a BoyMom comes with particular effects. A BoyMom steers her way through a home littered with plastic cars, athletic equipment and reeking laundry, her nostrils assailed by an ambient haze of flatulence. So contagious is this brawny and frenetic atmosphere that, as one YouTube video, “Moms of Boys vs. Moms of Girls,” insinuates, a mother may abandon her own efforts toward feminine poise, and adopt the persona of a brash, beer-swigging tomboy.

“Boymom is a very specific aesthetic, one that associates being a boy with almost debased chaos,” writes Hazel Cills in her 2019 deep dive into the term’s migration across social media and mommy blogs. Explicitly descriptive, BoyMom delivers new mothers of sons a glimpse of their muddy, knockabout future — or more insidiously, prescribes a version of childhood that aligns with one inflexible interpretation of young masculinity.

Of course, this vocabulary would not exist without social precedent. BoyMom’s formidable presence on Instagram alone — it presently appears as a hashtag on 16.5 million posts — indicates an eagerness on the part of mothers to seize the solidarity it offers. Etsy teems with BoyMom paraphernalia (although merchandise sometimes employs the variation “BoyMama” — as Cills reports, “boymom” is now a trademarked term). One item on offer: a silver keychain engraved with “BoyMama,” followed by the cheeky double entendre, “Surrounded By Balls.” I share the link for the sole purpose of supplying proof, not endorsement.

Not that the saucy ball keychain will suffer in sales due to my cranky assessment of it. It boasts a five-star average rating, with almost 7,000 customer reviews. In other words, people are choosing to buy these BoyMom accessories because identifying with the term appeals to them.

Allegiances, even informal ones, are clarifying; they are simplifying, too. Linda Coleman, associate English professor and linguistic specialist at the University of Maryland, told me over email that “BoyMom” has “some of the characteristics of slang, and slang often serves as a kind of in-group speech, confirming one’s place within the in-group. [BoyMom] also allows people to appeal to (or to imply) others’ recognition of a known schema … [the] stereotypical behaviors of boys and girls.”

Here, then, is the muck of the matter: My rejection of “BoyMom,” while undeniably aesthetic, also extends from a vigorous desire to spare my child from a life that does not evolve from his own choices and inclinations. This is beyond my parental jurisdiction. I am, simply, my child’s mom, and I trust my child to show me who he is. I want to cultivate a compassionate and steady environment where he can confidently make those decisions, where he can be who he is meant to be. I endeavor always to see my child on his terms.

At this point, one might accuse me of politicizing a benign expression of maternal camaraderie, and of course I am: Parenthood, like everything else, is political, and we have abundant evidence, both historical and recent, that language is not benign. Trans children are being persecuted, school libraries plundered, and Florida has the Parental Rights in Education Law, more commonly referred to as “Don’t Say Gay.” By throwing “BoyMom” into the daily vernacular, are we feeding a culture where our children must be what we say they are? Language furnishes our reality; it is the exclusive and imprecise means by which we conceive of the world, in manifestations both tangible and abstract. Being precise with the vocabularies we develop, and devoting conscientious thought to the conditions they foster is an ethical responsibility.

I by no means wish to overstate BoyMom’s relevance to our various global crises. As far as I can tell, it’s not a malicious term; mostly, it’s a silly one. And it carries with it a detectable yen for community — for mutual acknowledgment within the genuine struggle of domestic labor.

“When terms become widespread and are used widely, it’s because they serve a purpose for those who use them … the experience [of raising a boy] is common enough that someone came up with the term [BoyMom] and others find it comforting to use it,” Deborah Tannen, distinguished university professor in Georgetown University’s Linguistics department and author of the New York Times best-selling book, “You Just Don’t Understand: Women and Men in Conversation,” explained to me in email.

I think, again, of Sally Seton trumpeting a report of her progeny’s male bigness in the middle of Clarissa Dalloway’s drawing room. “She had done things too!” she thinks, surrounded by Clarissa’s illustrious partygoers. Her sense of maternal achievement resides at the nexus of pride, defensiveness and ambivalence.

How often that is the case! American parenthood — and our government’s enduring refusal to support the families it gleefully fetishizes — results in a world filled with parents who can feel very lonely. Sally, who reflects that “she lived a very solitary life,” might agree. Mothers — parents — deserve the encircling warmth of solidarity, if we seek it. We are owed far more than the lazy, vacant affiliation bestowed by BoyMom, whether we opt for the keychain.

Rachel Vorona Cote is the author of “Too Much: How Victorian Constraints Still Bind Women Today.” Her work has appeared in a number of venues, including the Nation, Lapham’s Quarterly, the Poetry Foundation and the Virginia Quarterly Review. She lives in Takoma Park, Md. You can find her on Twitter here.

