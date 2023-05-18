Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Parents of seniors, welcome to celebration season. Whether your kid is heading to college, starting a job, taking a gap year or whatever else awaits in the next phase of life, this is a big moment. For you, I mean. (For the graduates, too, but haven’t they already gotten plenty of applause?)

To those of you feeling only gratitude and relief upon reaching this cap-and-gown milestone: Way to go! I admire your mind-set and envy your dry eyes. Feel free to mingle while I have a quick word with everyone else.

To those who remain: Don’t be embarrassed if you’ve cried today (or on and off for the past month). Pay no mind to cynics who ask, “Would you rather they weren’t graduating?” Of course you’re proud of your kids. You want them to grow up. But emotions are neither simple nor binary. No matter what kind of parent you’ve been — attached, detached, tiger mom, baseball dad — the dynamic between you and your child changes now, forever. It is not shameful to be swept upside down at the prospect of this upcoming separation, even if you are also 100 percent sure the time is right.

I have two kids, a son who graduated from high school two years ago, and a daughter who will do the same next year. On the first day my son no longer lived in our house, I opened the dryer and found a pair of his socks. While I’d never derived my whole identity from parenthood — and certainly hadn’t romanticized every minute of raising children — all I could think right then was, I will miss this. Never again would we be what we had been before, a set of parents raising two children, a four-person unit under one roof. The sob hit me fast; then I sat on the floor holding those socks and cried so hard my dogs ran upstairs to investigate.

I don’t know whether I could have prevented that breakdown, but in the weeks that followed, I learned an important lesson I’ll be implementing in advance next time: Into that teenager-size hole in your heart, you must put something exciting for you, and you should proactively plan it now.

What have you always wanted to do or learn? Where would you like to go? What’s something you can look forward to that will take part of your focus off your child’s absence? It doesn’t have to be expensive. You could jet off to Spain and call it your graduation gift, sure, but you could also enroll in a free class to learn a new language or how to make tapas. You could train for a marathon. You could start volunteering at an animal shelter or join a kayaking group. This is about spending time and attention, not necessarily money.

Scientists call this kind of activity during a stressful time a “planned breather.” As you process a major life change, having a deliberate distraction for set blocks of time can help keep you from becoming so overwhelmed by emotion that you shut down and avoid your feelings completely. That’s the denial stage of grief — which I believe comes right after the sobbing-over-socks stage — and you can get stuck in it, coping by turning to impulsive distractions such as drinking and overspending.

I made the mistake back then of thinking I could bury myself in work to avoid the pain. Maybe that works for some, but it didn’t for me. As a writer, I work from home, and no book deadline was powerful enough to divert my eyes from the empty bedroom down the hall. I needed a distraction that came with a change of scenery.

Fortunately, another coping mechanism was binge-watching soothing British television. When I had no new episodes of “The Great Pottery Throw Down” left to consume but still craved the mesmerizing spin of a pottery wheel, I went looking for a beginner pottery and sculpture class. Soon I was going to a studio twice a week and learning how to turn little balls of clay into ceramic animals.

When I immersed myself in the process of carving tiny, delicate heads and legs, my grief became lighter. The pottery studio does not accommodate multitasking. I couldn’t stop to scroll through baby pictures on my phone while humming “Sunrise, Sunset,” or my clay would dry out. I had to concentrate, and with that concentration came pockets of relief that eventually stretched into a new and ongoing sense of equilibrium. Once I found that stability, I regained perspective. I saw my life’s timeline stretching out before me, full of possibility. I stopped feeling like, “It’s all over,” and starting wondering, “What’s next?”

I only wished I’d signed up sooner.

That’s why I’m telling you this now. If we’ve learned anything from decades of trying to sign up for summer camps only to find every spot taken by midwinter, it’s to plan ahead. While the kids are at their graduation parties, start brainstorming. Pick your thing, book it now to start immediately after their departure, and circle it on the calendar.

Your planned breather will save you by reminding your brain how to function when it’s not being overstimulated by emotion. And you’ll want your brain to be functioning, because — I hate to tell you this, but I wish someone had told me — there are more big feelings coming.

The exact circumstances have been different for all of us, but among my friends, we’ve experienced countless surprises after our kids reached legal adulthood. We’ve navigated more changes of plans, academic hurdles, social issues, money troubles and midnight phone calls than all the pillowcases and shower caddies we bought back when we thought checking off shopping lists was the same as being ready. Back before we realized the stuff they packed was the least important part of being prepared. There’s so much joy and discovery ahead, but there are challenges coming too, and you can’t predict them. You owe it to yourself to shore up your strength, because being a parent never ends. It only changes.

One last suggestion: On departure day, take a minute before leaving the house to tidy up. Put away evidence of the last-minute bustle. Throw away the tags from the new suitcases and check the dryer for stray socks. Maybe you’ll still break down — sometimes it’s inevitable — but do yourself the favor of removing some of the prompts. Coming back home to find a half-full juice glass on the kitchen counter will only punch you with the realization that your kid was just here and is now gone. You don’t need extra reminders.

But perhaps you do need a reminder of this, as you flip your metaphorical tassels: You’re beginning a new era of your own. It could look like anything you imagine. Congratulations — and happy graduation.

Mary Laura Philpott is the author, most recently, of “Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives.”

