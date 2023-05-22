Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Andrew Adesman, a developmental pediatrician at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University, has a confession to make. Although he has published two scientific studies of the ability of children to do chores, he and his wife, also a pediatrician, never insisted on their own kids doing them. “You might think for two parents working full time, it would be important for their kids to do chores,” he says. “We probably set the bar too low. You get into routines. You pick your battles.”

Getting kids to do chores is a problem for many parents, says Elena Mikalsen, chief of pediatric psychology at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. “One of the top three questions I get at our pediatric mental health clinic is, ‘How do I get my kid to do chores? Why does my kid never want to do them?’” she says.

A key to avoiding conflicts over chores is to start young. “If you come to me with a 16-year-old and this is the first time they are being asked to do chores, you have already lost that battle,” Mikalsen says. “It is too late by then. I teach parents to start early, as early as 18 months, certainly by age two.”

The time and attention it takes to involve toddlers in household chores pays off in more than a clean home, says Rebecca Scharf, a developmental pediatrician at the University of Virginia. She published a paper in 2019 involving more than 9,910 children whose parents reported the frequency with which they performed chores.

The more they had done in kindergarten, she found, the more likely they were likely to report feelings of social, academic and life satisfaction by third grade. On the other hand, she found, “Children who rarely performed chores had greater odds of scoring in the bottom quintile on self-reported prosocial, academic ability, peer relationships and life satisfaction scores.”

Every child is different, and developmental challenges such as ADHD can make it difficult for some kids to engage in chores. But parents should not make the mistake of underestimating what most kids can do around the house. Here is an age-by-age guide to the chores kids are capable of as they grow, beginning with toddlers and continuing up to college age.

12 to 18 Months Return to menu “It depends on the child, but by 18 months, most kids want to help,” Mikalsen says. “It makes them feel good to do stuff. If they left puzzle pieces on the floor, you can say, ‘Oh my goodness, look at the floor! What a mess! We can put that puzzle away!’ It has to be good-natured and you will want to do it with them. Put one of the pieces in the box and say, ‘Can you pick up that piece over there?’” Simone Davies, a Montessori teacher for over 15 years and the author of two books on raising children with the Montessori method, says it is important to lay the foundation starting as young as 12 months. “If I am preparing bananas for the classroom, they can sit down with me,” Davies says. “I show them how to peel the bananas and put the skin in a compost bin. It is not about forcing them. They actually love helping out when the tasks are age-appropriate and simple.” In the bedroom, young toddlers can put their dirty clothes in the hamper, take off their socks, get their pajamas from a bottom drawer, and put on clothing with assistance, Davies says. In the bathroom, they can brush their own hair, wash their hands, hang up a towel and brush their teeth with assistance.

18 Months to 3 Years Return to menu By 18 months to age 3, Mikalsen says, “That is when they start following the parent around and mimicking everything the parent does. As soon as they do, it is when you start teaching them about cleaning up or even cooking. Parents can get play kitchens with little pots and pans.” Dona Matthews, a developmental psychologist who has researched children and chores, recommends that parents buy a child-sized broom and dustpan set. “The little ones often love to imitate you as you are sweeping or vacuuming,” she says. By age 3, many children are capable of dressing themselves with a little help, Davies says. Advertisement “Parents are often surprised when they see how much they are capable of in the classroom,” she says. “They are clumsy and it is often a collaboration between parent and child. But it is also lots of fun.” Toddlers can help make their own bed, sweep the floor, water plants, put on a coat or hang it up on a hook, and even wash the dishes. “I usually have to wash the dishes again after they are done,” Davies says, “but they really enjoy it.” To help them set the table, she uses place mats with pictures showing where to place a bowl, cup and cutlery. With food preparation, Davies says, “I see a big jump around age 2. They can spread cheese on a cracker or open the refrigerator to get a snack you keep within reach for them.”

4 to 5 Return to menu By the time a child reaches age 4, they can be given regular responsibility for certain routine chores, Matthews says. “They could be the one who keeps the cat water dish full,” she says. “Or they can help unload the dishwasher. One of my grandsons has always been interested in the mail. When the mailman comes, he is excited. So his parents gave him the job of bringing in the mail every day.” Davies says that by age 4, children should be able to fold laundry, measure and mix baking ingredients, assist with cooking, put clothes in their drawers, wipe themselves after using the toilet with assistance and wash their own hair using travel bottles, preferably, so they avoid emptying a standard container of shampoo. “You are doing it together with them, so they see it as fun,” says Mikalsen. “You can hand them a broom or mop and say, ‘I will clean this corner, you clean that corner.’ Or they can be outside with you on the lawn, doing yard work.”

6 to 12 Return to menu By elementary school, most children are ready to help make dinner, put away groceries, walk a pet and keep their room clean on their own with occasional help. “Less is more,” Davies says. “If they have so many clothes that you are not able to put them away in the wardrobe, get rid of them. You need a place for everything and everything in its place.” By age 7 or 8, children should be able to handle their laundry by putting dirty clothes in a hamper and then into the washer and dryer, Davies says. “It is an evolution,” she says. “It is not like one day you announce, ‘Oh, you are responsible for the laundry.’ First they are helping you, seeing how you do it, then they are doing it by themselves. By age 10, her son Oliver was cooking dinner for the family once a week on Sunday evenings. “He would choose a recipe from a simple cookbook,” Davies says. “He would write a shopping list, and sometimes he even did the shopping while I stood out front. Once we were back home, I would be like the sous chef.”

13 to 18 Return to menu Once in middle school and beyond, the average kid should be able to do chores that adults do, such as cleaning the bathroom, washing the car, raking leaves, mowing the lawn, and making simple meals like frying hamburgers or fixing a sandwich, Matthews says. Somewhat paradoxically, though, the years your child is the most capable of doing chores might be the years where parents need to back off a bit. When it comes to bedrooms, Matthews urges parents to think of them as a special case in the home. “Their own room is the one place where my advice to parents is to go easy on them,” she says. With the exception of food, which should not be rotting in there, “if they want to live in a pigsty and are looking for a sweater but it is under a pile of dirty laundry and it does not smell good, so be it,” says Matthews. “In the interest of their own sense of autonomy and independence, let it be.” Advertisement Beyond the bedroom, Matthews says to focus on what is more important. Is it your relationship with your teenager or your dishes? “It is so tempting to let your ego get involved, and it can very quickly escalate into an acrimonious conflict,” she says. “Instead, you need to trust in the relationship. Give them some space, give them some time. Once you are both calm, you can have a talk.” Mikalsen agrees. “Parents are stressed,” she says. “For years, psychologists have sent a message that it is important for children to have chores, that parents must make them do their chores, and if not, they must be punished. It is the wrong message. You have to pick your battles and not overwhelm your child on top of everything else.” In other words: Go easy on your kid, and easy on yourself, too.