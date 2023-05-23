Pop culture baby names will never die

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For Ian Donaghy, J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” is more than a literary epic. It’s the first book series his father read, helping him pass his high school English course with a D so he could graduate from high school, join the military, instill a fondness of literature in his children and send them to college. It’s the series that Donaghy’s ex read as a bedtime story with her family as a child. It’s the series for which their daughter, Eowyn — Tolkien’s noblewoman warrior of the fictional kingdom Rohan — is named.

“We both had the idea that we wanted to give her an inspirational name of some variety, something that could be not necessarily shoes to fill, but you know, an ideal target,” Donaghy says. “We wanted it to be empowering.”

Of course, Eowyn isn’t actually called Eowyn anymore — it was hard even for her own grandmother to pronounce, so the 10-year-old goes by Wynnie or Wyn. When her mother, Madi Warhover, asks whether she likes her full name, she shrieks: “You dare call me by my full name?” Maybe much like the character for whom she’s named would react.

With so much media available now — websites, video games, celebrity magazines — parents have unlocked even more name options than in previous generations. Most recently, “Dutton” and “Kayce” — names in the hit show “Yellowstone” — were ranked first and second, respectively, on the lists of fastest growing boys’ names in 2022, according to the Social Security Administration.

Of course, naming babies after characters from books, movies and TV shows is nothing new. In fact, parents have been using characters from stories to name babies since the dawn of storytelling. Naming a child after a fictional character is one way to honor a trait a parent loves, a character that has meaning for a family. Or maybe it just sounds good to them, despite the narrative.

“Parents hear names they may or may not relate to the characters,” says Sherri Suzanne, baby name consultant and founder of My Name for Life. “People visited neighboring villages. They meet a character, they hear a story. This is how a name gets introduced.”

Stacy Carr named both her daughters for television characters. First was Fionna, named after a character on her husband’s favorite show, “Adventure Time.” And then when Carr became pregnant with her second child, “we were watching [‘Avatar the Last Airbender’ spinoff] ‘The Legend of Korra,’” she says. “We just thought it was a good name.”

Some parents pluck a name directly from the screen. For others, the naming is more subtle. Melinda Bryan, a longtime fan of “The Mummy” series, chose the name Genevieve for her daughter so she could nickname her “Evie,” like protagonist “Evelyn.”

“I liked the character because she was funky, brave, the smartest one in the room,” Bryan says. “I wanted my daughter to be a little bit like her.”

Whether a name translates from fiction into the real world depends on whether it follows contemporary naming conventions. There are more “Ariels,” for example, than “Moanas.” “Phoebe” spiked during the height of “Friends.” The use of “Katniss” rose during the release of “The Hunger Games” movies, and again in 2020 when the series’ prequel book was published; Legolas of “Lord of the Rings” barely charts.

“Take Bella from ‘Twilight,’” Suzanne says. “Nobody would say at this point that that name only was associated with the character or that it only came from that movie. It’s not so related to that character that it would be uncomfortable.”

Niche character names taken from pop culture tend to stick around for as long as fans are “in their childbearing years,” explains Emily Kim, a baby naming coach and baby name prediction TikToker, via email. After a name loses association with a piece of media, it may fall out of fashion — or it may see a resurgence.

“It truly depends on how likable or ‘normal’ the name is to begin with. ‘Hermione’ is completely out,” Kim says. “Babies named ‘Ginny’ won’t always be associated with a redheaded witch, because people also like that name as a nickname for Virginia. [But] it has big potential to make a comeback after the superfans settle down.”

For parents, choosing a name that embodies the personality of a beloved character is a way to chart a course for a child’s life. But Pamela Redmond, author and founder of the baby name website Nameberry, says this risks limiting the first impression of a child to a two-dimensional caricature, not a multidimensional person.

“When you’re naming a baby, you’re not seeing them in their own humanity,” she says. “You’re seeing them as an ideal figure in the same way you might see a character as an ideal figure. So you’re naming the person for the good qualities they embody, and not necessarily the less than good qualities, the humanly diverse qualities.”

Names also have the permanent power of dating us. They’re a way of, perhaps unintentionally, forever identifying a person with a particular time period. In 1937, “Shirley” charted as the fourth most popular girl’s name following Shirley Temple’s dramatic ascent to stardom. “But you don’t meet that many ‘Shirleys’ anymore because they were all born in 1937,” Redmond says.

Character names can also risk identifying a person with something they may not feel personally connected to, even if the parents are fans.

“If your husband proposed with a choreographed Disney World flashmob, you’ll proudly tell everyone your baby’s name is Flynn after [‘Tangled’ protagonist] Flynn Rider,” Kim says. “The risk is putting your own interests above your child’s interests. To tie a character’s identity to an actual human infant’s identity is risky.”

Redmond warns that parents should also be wary of naming children after characters in shows that haven’t finished airing. Parents of children named “Khaleesi,” which shot up the charts by way of “Game of Thrones” popularity, may have second thoughts after watching the character’s horrific final scenes.

“Television, in the era of streaming, in the era of remakes, that character can go in all kinds of directions,” Redmond says.

There’s an inverse of this baby-naming practice, where the writers are influenced by the high-ranking name charts. “Kendall” peaked in 2011 at the height of Jenner/Kardashian media and has remained high on charts since. It’s the name of another “Succession” main character, a show that premiered in 2018. “Most people named ‘Kendall’ are 3 years old, not 33 years old,” Redmond says. “Sofia the First” aired in 2012, after “Sofia” spent several years on top-10 lists.

Sometimes, says Suzanne, a name too strongly associated with a character can dissuade its use by new parents. “Dorothy,” a consistently popular name through the early decades of the 1900s, dropped suddenly after “The Wizard of Oz” hit theaters. And Bryan, the mother of “The Mummy”-inspired daughter Evie, “thought she was so unique” when naming her son Aidan. But at his two-week checkup, the doctor called his name. Another pair of parents stood up.

“I’ve never watched ‘Sex and the City,’ and I refuse to watch it to this day because I’m angry at it,” she said. “That’s why that name got popular so fast.”

Popular culture is a primary source for what Suzanne calls “the grand palette of names.” Some parents choose names for style, for the character, for the influence the media has had on their lives. Some parents still call that taboo.

Ultimately, Warhover loves her daughter’s name. Eowyn/Wynnie loves it, too.

“All names are kind of made up,” Warhover says. “So what’s the difference between picking your baby’s name out of a baby book and picking your baby’s name out of a fantasy book?”

