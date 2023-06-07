Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Q: My 8-year old has a terrible temper. He sees red when he gets angry and will yell, hit or throw things. His anger is always directed at adults, whether it be parents, teachers or other caregivers. He is extremely bright and loving most of the time. We have tried therapy and medication, but the behavior continues. We had to unenroll him from school because of his aggression. He knows how to use breathing to calm down but he has no desire to use calm-down techniques when he is enraged. He was previously diagnosed with anxiety, but the anxiety has improved a great deal. He does not seem to have ADHD according to professionals we have seen. Any recommendations?

A: I am sorry; it is so difficult when our children have uncontrollable and explosive anger and aggression. Unenrolling a child from school must have felt pretty demoralizing, but I give you credit for not keeping him in a place where he clearly wasn’t improving. I also give you a lot of credit for finding other experts to help your son. Diagnoses, medications, therapists — these are all the typical steps a parent takes when we have such inexplicable behavior in front of us. Sadly, children like your son are often given diagnoses like Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) or another conduct disorder and while that puts a name on the set of witnessed behaviors, it does little to actually help the child. Worse, these diagnoses can have the effect of blaming the child for their violence, as if the child awakens and chooses violence, disruption and hardship.

Let’s put the diagnoses aside for a bit. The patterns and data are telling you that he is “extremely bright and loving most of the time,” and that he becomes violent toward adults when … well, that is what is missing for me. We need more of the pattern to understand what happens with these adults before his anger explodes. I know this can be very challenging; some children are so quick to anger and violence, it can be difficult to pinpoint the moment that your son’s nervous system gets triggered into his fight stance.

Advertisement

You will need full neuropsychological testing, and I recommend it as soon as possible so his education won’t be disrupted and he can begin to feel more regulated. This testing may determine if he is gifted, among other things. It is not uncommon for these children to have very big reactions to the adults in their lives. If the child even perceives he is being controlled, told “no,” being spoken down to or not being listened to, it can actually feel like a threat to the child’s nervous system, sending the child into fight/flight/freeze (in this case: fight) mode. This reaction is happening so quickly, you can rest assured that your son cannot catch or stop the anger easily with breathing practices. Once a human is dysregulated to the point of attack and violence, it is quite difficult to bring ourselves into regulation.

The person I know who understands dysregulation and children best is psychologist and author Mona Delahooke. “I suggest looking for a provider who understands challenges in self-regulation and can take a deep dive into what’s causing his big reactions,” Delahooke wrote in response to your question. “Myriad reasons exist including immature social-emotional development, sensory processing challenges, and having high emotional reactivity.” No matter the cause, it’s important to understand “that sudden stress responses require attuned, calm responses from the adults around the child. And it’s not easy! So apply parental self-compassion generously.”

Delahooke’s books, especially “Brain-Body Parenting,” will help you see your son as a whole person who needs support, rather than control. Finding a provider who specializes in self-regulation may not be easy, but it is worthwhile.

Advertisement

Whether it is the giftedness and a sensory processing disorder, or just giftedness, there needs to be a more holistic view of this child. His symptoms are already impacting his well-being in a profound way (leaving school), so the sooner you can help his nervous system, the better. This is exhausting parenting work; there can be a great deal of shame accompanying parenting a child such as your son. Please know that it can be better, and take it one day at a time. You know he is loving. Remember that. Good luck.

GiftOutline Gift Article