For years, Vanessa Cornell’s time and attention had been consumed by keeping up with the schedules and demands of five young children. She thought she was being a “good mom” by abandoning her own needs in order to solely focus on theirs, until she just couldn’t do it anymore. “It started out as a little voice that something was off until it got so loud that I couldn’t ignore it anymore,” she says. “I felt like I was sleepwalking through life. I was so unhappy, resentful and just hit a wall.

Parents spend a lot of time thinking about their children’s development — but what about their own growth and development? There is a myth that once we reach adulthood, development flatlines. It’s an assumption that can hold parents back from investing time and energy into their own growth and self-knowledge, ultimately impacting both their and their children’s well-being.

Like the theoretical milestones of childhood, psychologists and sociologists find adulthood has its own developmental stages, what’s known as early adulthood (ages 18-40), middle (ages 40-65) and later (ages 65-plus) adulthood. Legendary psychologist Erik Erikson described “middle adulthood” as a period of “generativity,” a time of life where we want to make meaningful contributions to the world around us through parenting, work, or both. When we add value in this way, it makes us feel valued, too, creating a positive upward spiral of well-being.

However, when this time of potential growth is unrealized or blocked, adults can fall into what psychologists call “stagnation,” leading to a deep sense of unhappiness, disconnection, and even despair. Whether we grow or stagnate in midlife often has a lot to do with whether we’ve spent time unpacking our “psychological attics,” reflecting on how our parents raised us, looking for patterns and defining moments that shaped who we are today, says Robin Stern, associate director of Yale’s Center for Emotional Intelligence.

In fact, says Stern, the ‘pain points’ inherent in parenting — the tug between priorities, worries about our kids’ social and emotional lives, anxiety over their performance and future — can actually be powerful generators of adult development, if parents are willing to put in the work of exploring those uncomfortable feelings. Big emotional reactions are often influenced by something from our past, back to some unexamined issues. When you’re having a big feeling about something, instead of suppressing it, mine it for data: What’s familiar about this moment? What old feeling is this activating in me? “Taking the time to explore those painful moments for information is what enables us to continue to grow,” says Stern.

Cornell looked for clues: “Why was I choosing to always put myself last? Why did I need to appear like a selfless, perfect mom? What had I been taught as a child about being a ‘good girl,’ and how was that playing out today?” Growing up, Vanessa had internalized the idea that to be worthy of love and support, she needed to be perfect, productive, and a top performer. She had carried those pressures to be perfect into her own parenting. Not only was perfectionism stifling her growth, if she didn’t get a handle on it, she worried it would impact the relationship and connection she wanted with her kids.

“The most important thing parents can do to raise healthy, resilient young people is to show them they are worthy of being loved unconditionally, which can be really challenging for parents who were raised to believe they had to earn love and worthiness,” says pediatrician Kenneth Ginsburg, author of Congrats―You’re Having a Teen!: Strengthen Your Family and Raise a Good Person. “To love our kids unconditionally also requires us to model that kind of unconditional self-acceptance ourselves, which can only come once we’ve taken inventory of how we were raised and to take the time to ‘unlearn’ some of the ways we were parented so we can broaden our own parenting approach.”

Examining this isn’t about throwing our parents or caretakers under the bus, but is about examining the foundations of so much that we take for granted in our lives, says Vienna Pharaon, a family therapist and author of the book The Origins of You. “How we were raised sets the foundation and framework for just about everything in our lives … Some ideas and behaviors we will want to take with us into our own parenting, while other unhealthy patterns and limiting beliefs we will want to let go of,” she says. “The more you resolve the pain from your past, the less you pass that pain to your children.”

Not sure what you want to keep and let go of? Pharaon offers a helpful exercise. Imagine your children as adults, she says: “What’s the story you want them to tell about their childhood? What do you wish, in your messy human self, their takeaways will be? Then, ask yourself if you are helping them to tell that story.”

Engaging in this deep self-exploration shifted Cornell. She took a hard lookat what she was taught so she wouldn’t pass on the same patterns and fears to her own children. Slowly, Cornell went from feeling stuck to having an energizing sense of wanting to share what she’d learned both at home and at work. She has poured herself into helping other women unpack the messages they received in childhood and in our broader culture through a company she founded called Nushu, which offers female support groups, courses and retreats. “It’s remarkable how common this experience of feeling stuck in middle age can be,” says Cornell.

Examining her past has made Cornell much more intentional in her own parenting. When her children are adults, looking back on their own childhoods, says Cornell, she wants them to remember “feeling safe, really seen, and really loved, a feeling I hope they can carry with them throughout their adulthoods.”

Jennifer Wallace is a journalist based in New York and author of the upcoming book Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic — and What We Can Do About It.

